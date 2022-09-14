Twitter Is Begging Gisele Bündchen To Stay With Tom Brady & She Wants Him 'To Be More Present'
Here's what we know about their suspicious divorce rumors.
Rumors have swirled around the Internet about Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's marriage. The supermodel discussed her relationship and the sacrifices she's made for her NFL-playing husband, and fans on Twitter are hoping they stay together.
In an exclusive interview obtained by Elle and published on September 13, she mentioned that football is a violent sport and she'd like for her husband "to be more present".
The interview comes after Brady retired and then went right back to the field the next season.
However, the publication spoke to Bündchen just before the quarterback's sudden leave of absence was announced in mid-August, which he mentioned in a press conference, explaining that he's in his 40s and has "a lot of s**t going on."
This is what kicked off the suspicions about their marriage and a potential divorce, though neither party has commented on the state of their relationship.
Bündchen tweeted on game day, September 11, cheering Brady and his team on.
"Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨", it read.
\u201cLet\u2019s go @TomBrady ! Let\u2019s go Bucs ! \u2728\u2728\u2728\u201d— Gisele B\u00fcndchen (@Gisele B\u00fcndchen) 1662941085
With over 63K likes and 1.5K replies, some fans commented that her social media might have been hacked.
One tweet that received 2,980 likes pleaded that she not leave him over the game.
"LFG please don't divorce him over football," the post read.
Meanwhile, others are wondering about Bündchen's well-being.
"What about Gisele's happiness? I think you should let Tom and Gisele concern themselves with THEIR relationship," one person responded to a tweet that begged for the mother of two to stay with the footballer.
\u201c@ThatMyBriefcase @giseleofficial @TomBrady What about Gisele\u2019s happiness? I think you should let Tom and Gisele concern themselves with THEIR relationship.\u201d— Gisele B\u00fcndchen (@Gisele B\u00fcndchen) 1662941085
Bündchen has continued to support her husband, just like she did when she moved to Boston, MA during his tenure with the Patriots, and now to Tampa, FL for the Buccaneers.
She told Elle that she just wants him to "follow his joy" and that seeing him happy makes her happy. The star said that she's embodying "Sexy Gisele" and is focusing on her own career goals, as well.
Narcity reached out to Gisele Bündchen for comment on what those goals might be, though she had not responded at the time of publication.