Antonio Brown Posted With Gisele Bündchen On IG & Here's The Beef Between Him And Tom Brady
He's being called the "NFL Kanye".
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player turned rap star, Antonio Brown, is starting social media drama with Tom Brady yet again. He recently posted an old photo with the Quarterback's wife, Gisele Bündchen, on Football Sunday.
The picture looked like a screenshot from a sports broadcast when Brown was back on the NFL team. It shows the pair hugging.
This all comes while Brady and Bündchen are rumored to be having marital problems. The former athlete used to be best friends with his ex-teammate, and now people are commenting on the post that he's the "NFL Kanye".
If you look at any of the artist's uploads on Instagram before January 23, you'll see how close he and Brady were. Now, people are writing on those old photos that they "aged terribly".
The musician has been nothing short of hot takes when it comes to the Tampa team's star player.
Fans started noticing he had a bone to pick with Brady when the Full Send Podcast came out on January 7. About thirty minutes into the episode, they asked him about his relationship with the athlete.
"If Tom Brady's my boy, why am I playing for an earning salary?" He said. "Gronkowski his boy, right? how much did he get paid?"
He alluded to Gronk getting paid significantly more than him.
Around this time, there was also an issue between Brady's personal trainer and AB. Brown published an interaction online where he asked the trainer for a refund of $100,000, as reported by CBS Boston.
Aside from money, the rap star also feels that Brady gets treated differently.
In a now-deleted tweet from August, he publicly wrote that Tom Brady manipulates the game and gets 14 days off. This tweet referred to the NFL's investigation with the Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross, to get the Quarterback on the South Florida team.
The most recent dig was, of course, this picture with the ball player's wife, however, the motivation behind it is unclear and the Internet was in shock.
"Smile politely everyone.. we are witnessing CTE😬," one person wrote.
Others say he's lost it and many are just in disbelief that he uploaded the photo.
As far as Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, neither has made a comment about the recent publication.