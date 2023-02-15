Tom Brady Shared A Quote About What Love Means On IG & Gisele Bündchen Posted Her Own Take
It was their first Valentine's Day since the divorce. 💔
It was the first Valentine's Day Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen spent apart since their divorce, and they both posted their own messages about love on Instagram, but not one of them included the other.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback uploaded to his stories, while Bündchen made a grid post and it might not be what you'd expect.
The athlete posted a quote from Sadh Guru that read, "love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion."
The next few slides were different photos of his children. One of them was of his son and his daughter with the caption "true love."
Tom Brady's Instagram story.@tombrady | Instagram
Similarly, Bündchen posted a series of photos to her timeline on the social media app of her and her dogs.
"Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all," the caption read.
So, it seems their idea of "true love" and "pure love" doesn't include each other anymore as they move on in their next chapter.
The couple was married for over a decade and finalized their split in late October 2022.
Their relationship was viewed as rocky by the public when Brady announced his retirement before the 2022-2023 season and then took back his retirement to play one more year with his Tampa team.
Rumors swirled that Bündchen didn't want him to be on the field and after much speculation, the pair called it quits.
Now, Brady announced his official retirement, but it doesn't seem the supermodel will take him back.