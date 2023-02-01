Tom Brady Says He’s Retiring Again 'For Good' & Fans Are Wondering If It’ll Stick This Time
Although the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, first announced his retirement back in February 2021 only to later change his mind, the NFL player has done it again, and this time he’s saying it’s "for good."
In social media posts shared on both Twitter and Instagram, the famous athlete is seen recording himself and talking about his decision before thanking all his fans and loved ones for the years of support.
"Good morning, guys! I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good," Brady says in the video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first."
Since the athlete has announced his retirement in the past, many social media users are wondering if he’ll stick to his decision this time.
While his tweet garnered many memes as replies, his Instagram post has others commenting about the situation.
"Is bro retiring for real this time?" an Instagram user wrote in the comment section of the announcement clip.
"He’s going to cancel his retirement subscription soon. Watch," another person chimed in.
Nonetheless, many celebrity athletes have shared their goats and praised Brady for everything he has done during his outstanding career as a football player. Some are simply sharing a goat emoji as a reference to him being considered "the goat."
"Greatest of All Time, No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and privilege," former NFL player J.J. Watt wrote in the comment section of Brady’s Instagram post. "PS — The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10 a.m. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet."