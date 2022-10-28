Tom Brady Confirmed His 'Painful & Difficult' Divorce From Gisele Bündchen On Instagram
"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady, confirmed on Instagram today that he and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce.
After many warning signs of the end of their marriage, Brady published a written statement to his story expressing his heartbreak and hope for the future.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage..." it read. "...Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."
Tom Brady's divorce statement.@tombrady | Instagram
The pair has three kids together, to which the athlete mentioned that they will co-parent and continue to let them be the center of their world.
Bündchen posted a similar message on her page, as well. Both of them use the terms "amicably" and "with gratitude". The model also uploaded the story in Portuguese, as she is from Brazil.
They were together since 2007 and married in 2009. So, although they tied the knot thirteen years ago, they've known each other longer.
Gisele Bündchen's statement on the divorce.@gisele | Instagram
The divorce rumors began at the start of the NFL season, just after Brady un-retired to finish out his football career. After this year, he not only has a movie coming out but will be a FOX Sports Analyst focusing on the League's coverage.
A lot of attention to their marital troubles seemed to be about the Quarterback's love for his career and his unwillingness to budge.
Bündchen even told Elle on September 13 that she would like for him "to be more present" and she felt the sport was violent to be a part of.
Brady is 45 years old and has been a professional player for over two decades. It seems he's sticking with his first love, after all.