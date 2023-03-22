Gisele Bündchen Is Speaking Out About Her Divorce From Tom Brady & It Wasn't Over Football
“It’s not so black and white.”
Gisele Bündchen is breaking her silence about her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady which they announced in October 2022.
In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the Brazilian supermodel is slamming the claims that she made Brady choose between his football career and their marriage.
The 42-year-old model calls those stories "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard."
“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” Bündchen said in the interview. “It’s not so black and white.”
She added that even though they're not together anymore, she has always cheered for her ex and "would continue forever."
"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."
What did happen, according to Bündchen, is that the couple drifted apart after 13 years of marriage.
“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," she continued.
"That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”
Bündchen and Brady got married in February 2009 and share two children, Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian who is 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.
On October 28, 2022, the couple announced they had finalized their divorce after months of speculation about their relationship.
"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady said at the time in a statement.
When speaking about the future of their relationship, the fashion icon says she wants an "amicable" one when her ex-husband.
“We’re not playing against each other,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair.
“We are a team and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”
Bündchen was also asked about whether she's dating her jiujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, who she'd been pictured spending time with in recent months. However, she didn't really answer the question, simply saying Valente is a person she admires and trusts.
She does, however, debunk rumours that she's seeing Brady's friend, real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer.
"I have zero relationship with him in any way," she stated about the claims.
"He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend. I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money – it’s ridiculous."
As for her future with her kids, Bündchen says Miami will be their family's "main location" so the kids can be close to Brady.
She said she also wants to travel more to Brazil, which is where her parents and five sisters live.
- Gisele Bündchen Commented On Tom Brady's Retirement & Fans Think He Screwed Up Big Time ›
- Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Are Filing For Divorce & She Says They've 'Grown Apart' ›
- Tom Brady Confirmed His 'Painful & Difficult' Divorce From Gisele Bündchen On Instagram ›
- Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Shared Net Worth Is Huge & They Have So Much To Split Up ›