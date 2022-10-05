Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Shared Net Worth Is Huge & They’d Have So Much To Split Up
It could be a lot of work for the divorce lawyers
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage has reportedly been on the rocks for a while, and latest rumours on Tuesday suggested that both parties have now retained divorce lawyers.
The power couple, who got married in 2009, have reportedly been living separately for the past few months and were recently spotted fleeing Tampa due to Hurricane Ian.
If a potential divorce were to pan out, millions of dollars worth of assets would be up for grabs between the two of them.
However, a lot more is at stake for the couple than material pursuits.
They also have two children together, 12-year-old son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, 9. A potential custody battle wouldn’t be out of the question, but we hope that they work things out amicably and take a decision that's best for everyone involved.
Here’s what we know so far:
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen getting a divorce?
Aforementioned reports by PageSix suggest that the NFL star and the former Brazilian supermodel are unfortunately headed towards a divorce.
Multiple sources told the publication that both parties have already hired lawyers in the event of a divorce, so things aren’t looking rosy for the Brady-Bündchen household.
“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” said a source.
“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”
Even People confirmed months of 'tension' between the couple.
What sparked the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce?
"She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," a source told People.
Bündchen even expressed her surprise over Brady's decision to backtrack on his retirement in a recent interview.
“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle.
“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
What do Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen own together?
Brady and Bündchen own millions worth of properties together, and here are the more expensive ones.
The couple recently purchased a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, a property that is also known as “Billionaire’s Bunker.” They had plans to knock down the property and rebuild their own custom mansion in its place, reported PageSix.
The duo also owns a multi-million waterfront condo in Tribeca, New York City, in addition to a $5.7 million property at developer Mike Meldman’s Yellowstone Club in Montana.
Not to forget, they also share a remote home in Costa Rica which is valued at an unknown price. It’s said to be Bündchen’s favourite property, and the family often visits for vacations.
Together, they once even owned a custom-built, $20 million mansion in Los Angeles, which they even took AD inside
The power couple had also picked up a six-million dollar tab on their ultra-modern family yacht in the recent years — "Viva La Vida."
Brady's NFT company had also raised $170 million in Series B funding, in January 2022.
That's not to mention Brady's net worth, which reportedly inflated to $250 million in 2022, becoming the ninth highest-paid athlete in the world, according to Forbes.
It's worth mentioning that not too long ago, the Brazilian was also the world's top-earning supermodel, according to Forbes. Despite retiring in 2015, she was still among the five best-paid professionals from her industry up till 2018.
How long have Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen been together?
As mentioned earlier, the couple got married in February of 2009, having two kids in the 13-year-plus partnership.
They’ve been together for much longer than their nuptials though. The two first started dating in December of 2006, after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.
During an interview with Vogue in 2009, Bündchen said, “I knew right way — the first time I saw him."
Only two months after they began dating, the news of Brady expecting his first child with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan broke. Their son, who was conceived around three months before the breakup, was born in August 2007.
Brady and Bundchen continued dating through this minor hiccup before getting engaged in January 2009. The couple then tied the knot in Santa Monica, shortly after.
Along with their children, the family has, in the past, resided in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Massachusetts during Brady's playing career with the Patriots.
They rented a mansion in Tampa, Florida when the footballer signed with the Buccaneers before buying the Florida home, as mentioned earlier.
We have reached out to the representatives of both parties for comment and will update the story accordingly.