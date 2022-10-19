Instagram's Highest-Earning Celebs Were Ranked & The Top 10 Influencers Are Raking It In
Sports stars are the front runners!
For most of us, Instagram is a way to stay connected and share some photos from our travels or everyday life, but for celebrities, the social media platform can be a huge moneymaker.
The credit-score site NetCredit recently calculated the top Instagram earners, and while the world’s top three earners are athletes, it was female celebs who dominated the rest of the list.
To create its list, NetCredit gathered information on the most-followed Instagram stars from every country. Then they used figures from the Instagram rich list created by Hopper, an Instagram scheduling platform, to estimate the fee-per-ad earned by each country’s most-followed stars.
Lastly, they tallied the number of sponsored posts made by each star in 2021 and multiplied that by their known or estimated ad fee.
Here are the 10 celebrities who made the most money off of Instagram last year.
10. Dua Lipa
Coming in at number 10 is English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.
With 87.5 million followers on Instagram, the 27-year-old musician made over $13 million from sponsored posts on the social media platform.
Known for her catchy songs like One Kiss and No Lie, the A-lister clearly has some big-name partnerships as seen in her posts, including with YSL, Puma, and Evian.
9. Larissa Manoela
Brazilian actress, singer and model Larissa Manoela earned over $15.1 million from Instagram in 2021.
With 47.5 million followers, Manoela has many personal photos on the platform along with quite a few sponsored posts with L'Oreal, Puma and the pet brand Pedigree.
The 21-year-old actress is also an entrepreneur and starred in her first Netflix film Airplane Mode in 2020.
8. Anitta
The Brazilian pop star known professionally as Anitta made over $16 million last year on her Insta posts alone.
The 29-year-old singer and dancer regularly shares her new up-and-coming music with her 63.1 million Instagram followers.
Anitta rose to fame in 2013 after she released a song called Show Das Poderosas.
7. Jisoo
South Korean singer and actress Jisoo made nearly $19 million from sponsored posts on Instagram in 2021.
Jisoo shares a lot of her modelling photos as well as a look into her everyday life with her 65.3 million followers.
The 27-year-old is a part of the best-selling K-pop girl group Blackpink.
6. Kevin Hart
According to NetCredit's list, actor and comedian Kevin Hart made over $26.1 million from Instagram posts.
Hart has starred in a number of films over the years, including Me Time which was released this year, and the Jumanji films in 2017 and 2019.
His 155 million followers get a look into his family life as well as projects the actor is a part of based on his Instagram posts.
5. Beyonce
Queen B made a whopping $33.7 million from her Instagram posts this year.
The 41-year-old Crazy In Love singer gives her 279 million followers a look into her glamorous life through her photos, with sponsored posts for Adidas and Tiffany & Co.
4. Ellen DeGeneres
Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres is not too far ahead of Beyonce, also making over $33.7 million in sponsored Instagram content.
With 126 million followers, DeGeneres' Instagram is mostly a compilation of clips from her former talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
She and Beyonce are the highest-paid Americans (and women) on Instagram.
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is an Indian international cricket player who has 218 million followers on Instagram.
In 2021 he made over $36.7 million in Instagram posts alone.
According to ESPN Cric Info, Kohli started his international in 2008 and his style is right-hand bat.
2. Lionel Messi
Argentine professional soccer player Lionel Messi is the second top earner on Instagram with nearly $72 million in earnings.
Messi mostly shares soccer pics with his 367 million followers and the occasional family pic as well.
According to Forbes, Messi was named the world's best soccer player for a record seventh time in 2021, putting him ahead of his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo was the world's top Instagram earner making $85.2 million in sponsored posts.
Just like Messi, this professional soccer player loves to show his 489 million followers pictures of himself playing the sport as well as personal pics with his partner and kids.