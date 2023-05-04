An Actress Broke Down How Much She Made For A TV Show & Fans Can't Believe How She Spent It
Many people also called her out online.
Reign actress Adelaide Kane is raising plenty of eyebrows with a resurfaced video about her finances, in which she opened up about how much she's made over her career and how all her money was spent.
Kane, who currently stars in Grey's Anatomy, shared her earnings in a TikTok video and provided a full breakdown of not just her income, but expenses and many people were shocked to learn the details.
The original video went up in 2020 and she has since deleted it, but a version posted on Twitter this week has been viewed over 5 million times.
In the video, Kane is answering a question about her earnings for the show Reign.
She said as a series regular, that person would make $20,000 per episode.
"Say I did 78 episodes on Reign, that pares out to $1.56 million for four years of work," she said.
"Assuming that I've made $5 million in my entire career since I started working at 16," she continued and then explained how all that money would be spent.
\u201cHere\u2019s a clip of an actress breaking down how her money is spent\u201d— I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa) 1683042256
The Australian actress says 10% goes to her agent, 10% goes to her manager, 5% goes to her lawyer, and 5% goes to her business manager.
"Then I get taxed a further 30% because I'm a foreign national working in the U.S., so I lose 60% right off the bat."
She broke it down further and said that would leave her with $2.2 million in earnings over the last 14 years, which would come down to $178,000-ish a year.
"Which would be fine, good wage, but I have to pay rent in major cities, sometimes in two cities at once," she continued.
"I have to pay a publicist which is usually $2-3,000 a month. When I've had social media teams that's been around $2,000 a month. Stylists run anywhere from $700 to $1,500 an outfit and hair and makeup is about $1,000."
After watching the clip, many people on Twitter were shocked to learn where all the actress' wages were going.
"First thing I'd do if I was her is sue my lawyer for charging 5% instead of billing hourly," one person tweeted.
\u201c@WrittenByHanna First thing I'd do if I was her is sue my lawyer for charging 5% instead of billing hourly.\u201d— I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa) 1683042256
Another Twitter user called out Kane's business manager for forgetting "to set her up with business."
\u201c@WrittenByHanna Sounds like her business manager forgot to set her up with a business\u201d— I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa) 1683042256
Others highlighted that Kane makes a good wage and is complaining to an "app full of people who work at Burger King for $20k a year," and implied they, therefore, won't understand her issue.
\u201c@WrittenByHanna You complaining to a app full of people who work at Burger King for $20k a year I don\u2019t think they\u2019re hearing you \ud83d\ude02\u201d— I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa) 1683042256
Some people were more sympathetic and pointed out that just because people assume actors and actresses are "rich," that's not always the case with all the expenses they have to pay.
\u201c@WrittenByHanna I tell people often that many actors & actresses they think are "rich" are not...this is great...and it doesn't even get into other expenses.\u201d— I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@I Could\u2019ve Just Sat On In With Massa) 1683042256
Kane hasn't addressed the recently-resurfaced video, although she remains active on TikTok with over 1.3 million followers.
This isn't the first time an actress has addressed their earnings.
In July 2022, Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney told the Hollywood Reporter that actresses don't get paid like they used to.
Just like Kane, Sweeney pointed out all the expenses that they have to dish out including lawyers, agents, managers and publicists.
In that interview, Sweeney also mentioned she couldn't afford to take a chunk of time off work due to money.
However, her interview didn't sit well with a lot of fans and many called her out online.