Jack Harlow Was Romantically Linked To Dua Lipa & It May Have All Started With One Song
He called his shot!
Dua Lipa is said to be dating Jack Harlow after moving on from Trevor Noah, and it sounds like they got together in the most adorable way.
Harlow, 24, and Lipa, 27, have been in "constant communication" since they met in person last November, sources tell Page Six. The gossip site reports that the two are dating, although the musicians have not confirmed that info.
If they are dating, then Harlow called this months ago.
\u201cJack Harlow and Dua Lipa chat and pose for photos at #VarietyHitmakers. https://t.co/Vf0Tk53igw\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1670102067
Harlow has said he reached out to Lipa earlier this year because he wanted to mention her in a song. In fact, he wanted to use her name as the title of that song on his new album.
Lipa said yes and Harlow then released Dua Lipa, a song that makes it clear how he feels about her.
"Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," he says in the chorus of the song.
"I wanted her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like, creeped out or anything," Harlow said on The Breakfast Clubpodcast earlier this year, after releasing the song.
He added that she was "thrown off" by the whole thing, but she "just let it go" in the end. Harlow also said he wouldn't have released the song if it upset her.
"I admire her," he confessed. "I think when the song comes out, she'll grow to appreciate it even more."
The song was a hit when it dropped, and has now racked up more than 7 million listens on YouTube alone.
Fast-forward a few months and Lipa is clearly appreciating the artist behind the song.
She was said to be dating now-former Daily Show host Trevor Noah in September, but they didn't end up becoming a thing.
Lipa and Harlow have not confirmed their potential romance, but they'd probably make some sweet music together. Lipa has won multiple Grammy awards and both of them are nominated for the 2023 Grammys.
Who knows how things will go between the two, but you've got to admire Harlow for shooting his shot!