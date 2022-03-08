Dua Lipa Is Getting Sued For 'Levitating' & Bands Say It Sounds Like These Two Songs
Can you hear it?
One of Dua Lipa's most popular songs on TikTok is suddenly coming back to bite her, and she's now being accused of ripping off a decades-old melody to make one of her biggest hits.
The British-Albanian artist, who is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, faces two lawsuits over copyright infringement for her hit single Levitating.
In one lawsuit, the 26-year-old is being accused of duplicating the melody of the songs Wiggle and Giggle All Night and Don Diablo, a 1980 song by the famous Spanish singer Miguel Bosé. The songwriters, L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, claim that the intro melody copies fragments of their songs, reports the Guardian.
If you listen to the first 25 seconds of Don Diablo and the first 15 seconds of Levitating, you’ll hear the similarities.
The lawsuit names Lipa, rapper DaBaby and their record label, Warner Music Group.
It also claims that the disputed bits have become even more famous because they've been used so much on TikTok.
Billboard reported that in the lawsuit, it says that “the signature melody is the most listened to and recognizable part of the infringing works and plays a crucial role in their popularity."
“In seeking nostalgic inspiration, defendants copied plaintiffs’ creation without attribution," the lawsuit alleges.
The U.S. band Artikal Sound System filed its own lawsuit last week, in which they accused Lipa of using their song Live Your Life as inspiration for the song.
The Reggae band Artikal Sound System is sueing Dua Lipa over “Levitating”, do you think this is a reach or not? #dualipa #levitating #music #lawsuit
The band says the choruses for the two songs are very similar and it's "highly unlikely that Levitating was created independently," according to the lawsuit obtained by Paper Magazine.
Levitating stayed on Billboard charts for 68 weeks, becoming one of the longest-running top 10 spots held by a female artist.
Lipa and her team have not yet commented or responded to the accusations.