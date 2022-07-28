Fireworks Were Shot Off At Dua Lipa's Concert In Toronto & Fans Were Injured (VIDEOS)
Police are investigating.
Fans who attended Dua Lipa's concert in Toronto last night got more of a show than they bargained for.
Unplanned fireworks were shot off towards the end of the concert at Scotiabank Arena, leaving three people injured.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they were called to the arena at 11:42 p.m. for reports of someone throwing a firework.
Videos of the fireworks bursting from the crowd surfaced on social media last night, and some fans were confused about whether or not the fireworks were a part of the show.
A video posted to Twitter shows fireworks as they lit off in the crowd and people run for safety.
"Anyone know if these fireworks at the Toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? I got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt," wrote the Twitter user.
A video of what looks to be a confused Lipa reacting to the fireworks was also posted on Twitter.
"Didn't realize the fireworks at the @DUALIPA concert at @ScotiabankArena were not planned until Dua actually pulled her hair back," reads the tweet.
TPS said three people suffered minor injuries from the fireworks and "were seen by internal EMS medics that were working at the concert."
However, none of the injured fans needed to be seen by an ambulance.
No suspect has been identified yet, and no damage to the arena, according to TPS.
Police are investigating the incident and working with security at the arena to review video surveillance.
TPS is encouraging anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
