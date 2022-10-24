Diwali Celebrations In Toronto Are Popping Off & It Could Be Enough To Pollute The Air
There could be enough fireworks to light up the sky.
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals within Hinduism, bringing friends and families together in bright celebration.
If you think Canada Day pops off the most in terms of fireworks, think again. Diwali straight-up turns night into day. As impressive as that sounds, it's not without consequences. Higher levels of air pollution can be directly linked to the festival, and while harmless to most, it's still worth considering.
Environment Canada (EC) issued a special air quality statement on Monday, October 24, 2022, warning Greater Toronto Area residents of the potential for deteriorating air quality during the evening and overnight hours.
The increased pollution levels are being linked to light winds and stagnant weather conditions, which could cause air quality to "deteriorate locally if the smoke from fireworks remains at or descends to ground level."
Areas that may be affected include Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto and other surrounding regions, which will be at moderate risk for deteriorating air quality with a brief window for things to get more severe.
"If you or those in your care are exposed to firework smoke, especially those who are particularly sensitive to smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure," EC warns.
Those attending or located nearby celebrations may want to monitor for symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung conditions, like asthma, are at the greatest risk.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.