A Raptors Player Was Spooked By Fireworks At The Game Last Night & It Was So Funny (VIDEO)
More than a knee jerk.
The Toronto Raptors may not have dominated during their 2022-2023 season opener on Wednesday night, but it was undeniably memorable.
The Raptors managed to kick off their season with a nail-bitingly close 108-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, it wasn't the game that had fans talking but the theatrics beforehand.
As thunderous applause set in and player introductions got underway, cameras captured, power forward Precious Achiuwa appeared to duck in cover as the team's celebratory fireworks popped off in the arena.
\u201cWhy they gotta do @PreciousAchiuwa like that? @JayOnrait please make this a part of your Onraits and Wrongs?\n@Raptors\u201d— Jason FAIR Canadian \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Jason FAIR Canadian \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1666223035
The 23-year-old attempted to play off the moment, but, judging by the comments that poured into social media afterwards, he wasn't quick enough.
"Funniest thing I've seen this month made my day," wrote one user.
\u201cDon't worry @PreciousAchiuwa, I flinched too \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— UNINTERRUPTED Canada \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@UNINTERRUPTED Canada \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1666236037
It way a mini-heart attack moment for Achiuwa, but his reaction did bring a lot of joy. In its own strange way.
"That was the funniest thing ever, dude," added another.
Others sympathized with the NBA player's reaction, blaming the organization's decision to set off fireworks indoors.
"Tbf fireworks usually don't go off inside buildings, lol," a fan tweeted.
One fan even went as far as to call on Canadian television personality and sports anchor Jay Onrait to feature the clip as a part of his Onraits and Wrongs segment on TSN.
Achiuwa's obvious reaction may have been the butt of the joke, but his teammate Christian Koloko later admitted he got a little spooked too.
\u201cI ain\u2019t gonna lie it got me too\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— CjKoloko (@CjKoloko) 1666236478
Overall, Achiuwa played 18 minutes and put up 10 points during his team's season opener, which isn't bad for a guy whose soul left his body before the game even started.