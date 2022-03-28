Raptors Fans Were Evacuated From Scotiabank Arena On Saturday Due To A Fire (VIDEOS)
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
On Saturday night, the Raptors pulled off an impressive 131-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers, but none of their fans were there to witness the finale in person.
According to Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), Scotiabank Arena suspended play for more than an hour after an overhead speaker caught fire, forcing fans to evacuate for the rest of the game.
Thankfully, Toronto Fire Services were safely able to clear the venue with initial reports stating that event would resume "soon." However, fans were ultimately not allowed back inside.
The game resumed in an empty Scotiabank Arena approximately 40 minutes later, with MLSE announcing that all tickets would be refunded to original ticket purchasers within 30 days.
"The necessary venue repairs will be executed in time to allow the Toronto Maple Leafs game to proceed as scheduled on Sunday at 7 p.m. against the Florida Panthers," the company said in a statement.
Head coach Nick Nurse gave his take on the bizarre situation during a post-game interview, claiming he initially thought the issue was related to poor sales.
"I did notice all of a sudden that during the game, I looked up, and that whole section was cleared out," Nurse said. "So, I wonder why they didn't sell those seats tonight. That was my first thing. I was like, wait a minute."
Meanwhile, Precious Achiuwa emphasized just how unique the situation really was.
"I don't think I've been in any game like that in my whole life where we had to go in the locker-room and come back," Achiuwa told reporters.
The Raptors are scheduled to play the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. on Monday.