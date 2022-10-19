'Hustle' Star 'Bo Cruz' Is Playing In The Raptors Season Opener & Here's How He Made The Team
From the big screen to the court.
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Toronto Raptors announced their roster for the 2022-2023 regular-season opener, andHustle star Juancho Hernangómez made the cut.
According to the NBA, the team's opening night roster will feature eight international players, marking the second time the Raptors have led the league for debuting with the most non-Americans.
Hernangómez, who starred as Bo Cruz alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix hit, was included in the line-up along with three Canadian players, Dalano Banton, Khem Birch and Chris Boucher.
Oddly enough, former Raptors icon Kyle Lowry also appeared in the Sandler vehicle during what was, at the time, his team's off-season. So, the movie definitely has a place in the team's history—the end of an era, if you will.
Hernangómez signed his one-year deal with Toronto in July, shortly after the film's release date, June 3, 2022.
However, Sportsnet reports that his NBA career started way back in 2016 when he was selected 15th overall by the Denver Nuggets. He has since played for several basketball organizations, including Minnesota, Boston, San Antonio, and the Utah Jazz.
The 27-year-old recently opened up about his personal history with the city during the Raptors 2022-2023 Media Day.
"When I was 13, I'd love to go to Toronto. Very seriously. Great restaurants. Great things to do," the 27-year-old shared with reporters.
The Raptors will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with Toronto set to return with just 12 of the players it finished with last season.