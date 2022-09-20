Adam Sandler Hyped Raptors' Juancho Hernangómez After EuroBasket & It's So Bromantic
"Bo Cruz! Getting it done."
Adam Sandler has heart-eyes for Toronto, and everyone knows it. But how does he feel about the Raptors?
The Sandman took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate the team's new forward, Juancho Hernangómez, who he co-starred alongside in the Netflix movie Hustle, for Spain's win in the EuroBasket final.
Hernangómez signed a one-year deal with Toronto back in July, shortly after the film's release.
The two received critical acclaim for their portrayals of fictional NBA scout Stanley Sugerman and Spanish hooper Bo Cruz, a relationship that appears to be continuing to thrive in the real world.
Hernangómez put up an impressive 27 points during the game leading Spain to their fourth European Championship victory with an 88-76 win over France.
As if that wasn't cinematic enough, Juancho's older brother Willy Hernangómez, who played alongside the Raptor, was named the tournament's MVP after averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
\u201c\ud83d\udcca 17.2 PPG | 6.9 RPG | 63.7 FG%\n\nThe #EuroBasket @Tissot MVP @willyhg94 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\udc51\u201d— #EuroBasket 2022 (@#EuroBasket 2022) 1663670634
"Bo Cruz! Getting it done. Love you Juancho. And Willie! Congrats to the whole Spanish team," Sandler tweeted.
\u201cBo Cruz! Getting it done. Love you Juancho. And Willie! Congrats to the whole Spanish team.\u201d— Adam Sandler (@Adam Sandler) 1663545702
The Big Daddy star became something of a man of the people in the 6ix this summer while filming his new movie You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!
Sandler was even spotted playing a pickup game with a group of strangers at Ramsden Park.
21-year-old Ismail Abdelhalim told Narcity that the former SNL star just came up to his hoop and started shooting.
Two got to chatting with Sandler, eventually asking the young man if he wanted to play with him.