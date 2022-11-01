Nicolas Cage Was Spotted Filming A Movie In Toronto & He's Suddenly Gone Bald (PHOTOS)
The Oscar-winning actor has a new look. 👀
Toronto has become a hot spot for many celebrities lately. People have seen and interacted with Adam Sandler, Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp and even Jonathon Bailey. But the newest star in town is no other than the one and only Nicolas Cage.
If you're a fan, you might want to know that you probably won't recognize Cage at first because he's suddenly gone bald.
On October 30, Cage was spotted filming in downtown Toronto for his new movie called Dream Scenario, and he appears to have lost some hair.
Alan, a big fan of Cage's work, told Narcity that they saw the actor at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre on Yonge Street and Queen Street East on Friday.
\u201c\u201cGUESS WHO???\u201d... First Look, Nicolas Cage is Unrecognizable as he is spotted on set Filming his new Movie \u201cDream Scenario\u201d in Toronto. \n@TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON \n\n#nicolascage #dreamscenario #niccage #filming #conair #faceoff #lordofwar #nationaltreasure #hollywoodnorth\u201d— onset_toronto (@onset_toronto) 1667141754
According to IMDb, the plot of the comedy is still "kept under wraps," but it's starring Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera and Dylan Baker.
\u201cPic of Nicolas Cage and Julianne Nicholson on the set of #dreamscenario, they were shooting a scene at the entrance of a movie theater. The film is currently being shot in Toronto.\u201d— NouveauShamanicNews (@NouveauShamanicNews) 1667119764
The American actor was spotted wearing an oversized winter coat, glasses and a short beard. Julianne is also rocking a short haircut and wearing a fall coat while grabbing Cage closely.
Nicolas Cage's most recent movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he stars as himself, is an "action-packed comedy" where he's "caught between a superfan (Pedro Pascal) and a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish)," according to IMDb.
But in that movie, he pretty much had a full head of hair, which came as a shock to people who spotted the star in Toronto.
You might want to keep reading if you think his new look is odd.
Nicolas Cage had an opulent cement pyramid tomb built for himself in New Orleans, LA cemetery recently, and it's to ensure he has the perfect place to rest for eternity when the time comes.
For a fee, you can even visit it and take some photos.
Don't you just love him?