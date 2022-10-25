Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
filming in toronto

'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Was Spotted In Toronto & People Are Fangirling Hard (PHOTOS)

He's in town filming his new show! 👀

Toronto Staff Writer
Jonathan Bailey and his co-star on set for 'Fellow Travelers'. Right: Old fashioned car parked outside of Barbarian's Steak House.

Jonathan Bailey and his co-star on set for 'Fellow Travelers'. Right: Old fashioned car parked outside of Barbarian's Steak House.

andrewbent | Twitter, @barbarianssteakhouse | Instagram

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is in Toronto filming his upcoming show Fellow Travelers, and he was spotted downtown on Monday night.

The actor was spotted outside Barberian's Steak House on Elm Street at around 8:45 p.m. on October 24.

A Twitter user posted a photo of Bailey and what looks to be his co-star Matt Visser or Matt Bomer with the caption, "Matt Bomer and Will Brill? Filming Fellow Travelers in Toronto tonight."

Fans on Twitter quickly pointed out that the photo was of Bailey.

"It's Jonathan Bailey and Matt Visser," one person replied.

Bailey fans caught wind of the photo and were more than a little excited to see the actor in the 6ix.

"Omg, JB looks stunning," replied a fan.

Another fan told the poster they had broken the Bailey fandom with the photo.

While others were thrilled to finally get a clear look at Bailey as his character for Fellow Travelers.

"We finally got [a] clear pic of #jonathanbailey as Tim Laughlin and IN GLASSESSSS," reads the tweet.

The owner of Barberian's Steak House told Narcity Fellow Travelers was filming at the restaurant on October 24 and that the cast and crew were "lovely."

"They wanted a 50's style classic traditional steak house," said the owner. "They were very gracious to everybody in the neighbourhood. They used many businesses in the neighbourhood, and they helped out our little local economy."

Narcity's Mira Nabulsi captured footage of the set on Elm Street, where 1950s-style cars and production members filled the street.

Fellow Travelers is an upcoming political period romance series that follows romantic leads Bailey as Tim Laughlin and Matt Bomer as Hawkins Fuller, according to Variety.

The outlet reports the two men strike up an epic romance as "subversives and sexual deviants" are being targeted by Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn and continue to run into each other over four decades through historical events like the Vietnam War protests in the 1960s and the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Fellow Travelers is set to film in Toronto until December 9, 2022, according to ACTRA Toronto, so Bailey fans will want to keep an eye out.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...