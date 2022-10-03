'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey's New Show Is Filming In Toronto & He Posted Lakeside Pics
It looks like the Bridgerton star is in Ontario! 👀
Bridgertonheartthrob Jonathan Bailey is starring in a new period piece, and it's filming right here in Toronto.
Bailey stole hearts with his performance as Anthony Bridgerton, and it looks like he is going to do it again in his upcoming TV series Fellow Travelers, which is a romantic political thriller according to Variety.
Fellow Travelers is filming in Toronto until December 9, 2022 according to ACTRA Toronto, so fans will have plenty of time to try and spot the star in the 6ix — and it looks like the English actor has already been enjoying Canada.
Bailey posted a series of lakeside photos to his Instagram on September 21 with the caption "Dancing through. 🇨🇦 💚."
While Ontarians may assume the photos were taken in Muskoka or elsewhere in cottage country, for now, the exact location will remain a mystery.
Filming for Fellow Travelers had already been spotted all over Toronto, however.
Downtown pub P.J. O'Brien has become a 1950s cocktail bar called "Duke's Hideaway," according to a tweet posted on September 29.
\u201c1/3 From the set of #FellowTravelers filming \ud83c\udfac in downtown Toronto.\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 The pub P. J. O'Brien has been transformed into Duke's Hideaway, a 1950s cocktail \ud83c\udf78bar for this period TV miniseries, starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON\u201d— Anita Windisman TO (@Anita Windisman TO) 1664462733
Plenty of retro cars were also spotted on set.
2/3 Some of the amazing retro 50s vehicles from the set of #FellowTravelers, filming in Toronto. 🇨🇦 @TOFilming_EM@WhatsFilmingONpic.twitter.com/B2gvjuUQLm
— Anita Windisman TO (@AnitaWindisman1) September 29, 2022
On September 30, a crowd of dapper-looking gentlemen in fedoras and trench coats were filming outside P.J. O'Brien's on the corner of Colborne Street and Leader Lane.
\u201cAnd, action! \ud83d\udce2 From the set of #FellowTravelers, filming \ud83c\udfac in downtown Toronto. \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 Check out the retro car and the dapper men from the 1950s in their trench coats, topped with a stylish fedora. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON\u201d— Anita Windisman TO (@Anita Windisman TO) 1664576905
Filming for the series was also spotted on the Danforth with a large group of people carrying signs and interacting with what looked to be police, according to a tweet posted on September 30.
\u201cSome quality fashion and cars from the past in "Fellow Travelers" with Jelani Alladin shooting on the Danforth tonight. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON\u201d— Andrew Thomas (@Andrew Thomas) 1664513964
Fellow Travelers follows the love story of Hawkins Fuller, played by Matt Bomer, and Tim Laughlin, played by Bailey, as they meet and develop a relationship "through purges, wars, protests, and plagues, overcoming obstacles in the world," according to the show's IMDB page.
The show follows the couple's encounters over four decades throughout the Vietnam war in the 1960s to the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, according to Variety.
Narcity has contacted a representative for Bailey as well as P.J. O'Brien pub for comment.