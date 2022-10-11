Richard Gere Was Spotted In Hamilton & Had The Cutest Interaction With A Fan (PHOTOS)
He's in town filming for his new movie!
Richard Gere, that silver-haired celeb you know and probably love from movies like Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride, is in town filming his new movie and he's already been spotted by fans.
Gere is starring in the remake of the film Longing, which follows the story of a single man who discovers he had a son with his ex-girlfriend 20 years ago, according to Deadline.
The movie will be filming around Ontario from September 17 to October 25, according to Ontario Creates, and sets have already been spotted in Toronto and Hamilton.
On October 11, Hamilton local Dylan Atack managed to meet Gere at the set of his movie.
\u201cIt didn\u2019t take me long to track down Richard Gere #HamOnt @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM @dandundas\u201d— Dylan (@Dylan) 1665504340
Atack told Narcity that a friend tipped him off about a filming notice for Longing at Delta Secondary School, so he got to work on creating a plan to meet Gere and welcome him to Hamilton.
"I try to meet everyone when they come to town," Atack told Narcity.
Atack says everyone calls him the ambassador of Hamilton, so it's only fitting that Gere was greeted in style with a sign that read, "Hamilton loves Richard."
Atack headed to his friend's house across from the school at 11 a.m. to scoop out the scene, and shortly after, the crew on set noticed the sign, and so did Gere.
"The film crew were snapping photos of my sign, and they loved it," said Atack. "Then I saw Richard walking down the sidewalk back to his trailer in the back parking lot, and he waved at me and said, 'I'll get you when I come back.'"
Gere was a man of his word and took the time to snap a few pics, and even sign Atack's poster.
"He was very cool," said Atack. "I was very appreciative of him taking the time for me."
Longing was spotted filming in Toronto's Financial district earlier this month, according to a tweet posted on October 4.
\u201c#Longing starring Richard Gere is filmimg \ud83c\udfac in Toronto's financial district. \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 He plays a wealthy man, who discovers later in life that he has a long-lost son he never knew about. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON\u201d— Anita Windisman TO (@Anita Windisman TO) 1664891059
Production for the film was also spotted at what looks to be Pizzeria Moretti Toronto, according to a tweet posted on October 9.
\u201c"Longing" with Richard Gere filming in Toronto @OfficialGere @RichardGereNews @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM\u201d— Andrew Thomas (@Andrew Thomas) 1665339944
It looks like Gere will be in town for a little while longer this month, so someone may need to get a sign ready for Toronto!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.