11 Filming Locations You Can Visit In Ontario That Actually Appeared In Your Fave TV Show

You can use Netflix's new map to explore even more places!

Netflix, Ken Woroner | Netflix

Move over, Hollywood! So many shows were filmed right here in Ontario, and you can visit the locations in real life.

These spots are featured in the fictional worlds of Gilead, Stars Hollow, and more, and you'll feel like you've stepped on set when exploring these places.

Netflix just launched a map of filming locations across Canada, so you can check out more areas that appeared in shows and movies.

Galt Main Street Bridge

Price: Free

Address: Main Street, Cambridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Handmaid's Tale was filmed throughout Cambridge, and some notable landmarks include the historic bridge in Galt as well as Queens Square.

Website

Dyment's Farm

Price: $14 per person

Address: 416 Fallsview Rd. E., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm isn't just known for its pumpkins and baked goods. It is actually featured in season one of The Umbrella Academy during a fight between Number Five and some villains.

Website

Downtown Cambridge

Price: Free

Address: Cambridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Downtown Cambridge has appeared in several popular shows, including American Gods, Murdoch Mysteries, The Queen's Gambit, and The Handmaid's Tale. Recognizable locations include Queens Square, The Walper Hotel, and the Grand Café.

Website

Rattlesnake Point

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Calling all Schitt's Creek fans! One of the show's most heartwarming scenes was filmed at Rattlesnake Point, so get those hiking boots on. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.

Website

Royal Ontario Museum

Price: $23 per adult

Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: A scene from Netflix's Locke & Key was filmed in this iconic Toronto museum. The building was transformed into a bustling nightclub for the show.

Website

Bay Adelaide Centre

Price: Free

Address: 333 Bay St. Suite 1700, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: While Suits is set in New York, the exterior of the Pearson Hardman law firm was shot at the Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto.

Website

Main Street Unionville

Price: Free

Address: Main Street Unionville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into Stars Hollow by visiting Main Street Unionville, which appeared in the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls. There's even a self-guided tour that will take you past locations like Luke's Diner and the Town Gazebo.

Website

Dundurn Castle

Price: $14 per adult

Address: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic house appears in season two of The Umbrella Academy, and you can spot it during the scene where The Handler is training Lila.

Website

Berczy Park

Ken Woroner | Netflix

Price: Free

Address: 35 Wellington St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Queen's Gambit was shot at several locations around Toronto, including the edge of Berczy Park. The scene features the Winner's store across the road, where Beth spends her tournament winnings.

Website

The EL

Netflix

Price: 💸💸

Address: 74 King St. W., Cobourg, ON

Why You Need To Go: This gastropub was transformed into the Blue Farm Café for the show Ginny & Georgia.

Website

Castle Kilbride

Price: $10.57 per adult

Address: 60 Snyder's Rd. W., Baden, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spot this historic building in season three of Anne With An E, where it serves as Anne's previous orphanage.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

