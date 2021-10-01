11 Filming Locations You Can Visit In Ontario That Actually Appeared In Your Fave TV Show
You can use Netflix's new map to explore even more places!
Move over, Hollywood! So many shows were filmed right here in Ontario, and you can visit the locations in real life.
These spots are featured in the fictional worlds of Gilead, Stars Hollow, and more, and you'll feel like you've stepped on set when exploring these places.
Netflix just launched a map of filming locations across Canada, so you can check out more areas that appeared in shows and movies.
Galt Main Street Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Main Street, Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Handmaid's Tale was filmed throughout Cambridge, and some notable landmarks include the historic bridge in Galt as well as Queens Square.
Dyment's Farm
Price: $14 per person
Address: 416 Fallsview Rd. E., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm isn't just known for its pumpkins and baked goods. It is actually featured in season one of The Umbrella Academy during a fight between Number Five and some villains.
Downtown Cambridge
Price: Free
Address: Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Downtown Cambridge has appeared in several popular shows, including American Gods, Murdoch Mysteries, The Queen's Gambit, and The Handmaid's Tale. Recognizable locations include Queens Square, The Walper Hotel, and the Grand Café.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Calling all Schitt's Creek fans! One of the show's most heartwarming scenes was filmed at Rattlesnake Point, so get those hiking boots on. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.
Royal Ontario Museum
Price: $23 per adult
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A scene from Netflix's Locke & Key was filmed in this iconic Toronto museum. The building was transformed into a bustling nightclub for the show.
Bay Adelaide Centre
Price: Free
Address: 333 Bay St. Suite 1700, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: While Suits is set in New York, the exterior of the Pearson Hardman law firm was shot at the Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto.
Main Street Unionville
Price: Free
Address: Main Street Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into Stars Hollow by visiting Main Street Unionville, which appeared in the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls. There's even a self-guided tour that will take you past locations like Luke's Diner and the Town Gazebo.
Dundurn Castle
Price: $14 per adult
Address: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic house appears in season two of The Umbrella Academy, and you can spot it during the scene where The Handler is training Lila.
Berczy Park
Price: Free
Address: 35 Wellington St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Queen's Gambit was shot at several locations around Toronto, including the edge of Berczy Park. The scene features the Winner's store across the road, where Beth spends her tournament winnings.
The EL
Price: 💸💸
Address: 74 King St. W., Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: This gastropub was transformed into the Blue Farm Café for the show Ginny & Georgia.
Castle Kilbride
Price: $10.57 per adult
Address: 60 Snyder's Rd. W., Baden, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spot this historic building in season three of Anne With An E, where it serves as Anne's previous orphanage.
