9 Scary Movies & TV Shows Filmed In Ontario That Will Get You In The Halloween Mood
These Hollywood haunts are close to home!
Halloween is upon us, and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than watching a chilling movie or show that was filmed in your own city or town?
Ontario is a filming hub for Hollywood, and you might be surprised to learn some of your favourite cult classic thrillers were filmed right in your backyard, from American Psycho to Crimson Peak. Several of the shows shot around Ontario also have some definite Halloween vibes, especially if you're looking for costume inspo.
This October, as you snuggle up in front of the TV to scare yourself senseless, you may be shocked by just how many filming locations you can point out on the big screen.
Here are 9 Halloween-worthy TV shows and movies that will give you the creeps when you find out they were shot close to home.
Crimson Peak
Where Was It Shot?:Crimson Peak was shot all over Ontario, with filming locations in Kingston at Market Square, Dundurn Castle in Hamilton, Casa Loma in Toronto and the University of Toronto, according to IMDb.
Why You Need To Watch It: Crimson Peak is a chilling and thrilling story of love, loss, and strange family dynamics. Set in the Victorian Era, Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska) falls in love with the handsome new stranger to town, Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston). Edith sets her sights on marrying Thomas, but when he takes her away to her new home to live with his sister Lucille Sharpe (Jessica Chastain), she slowly realizes she may have made a grave mistake.
The film was directed by Mexico's Guillermo del Toro, who is practically an honorary Canadian because he's filmed several other projects in Toronto including The Shape Of Water.
American Psycho
Where Was It Shot?:American Psycho was shot all over Toronto, according to IMDb, with filming locations at the Shack City Bar and Grill, Phoenix Concert Theatre, Boston Club and Montana Restaurant Bar.
Why You Need To Watch It: If you're looking for a bloody cult classic this spooky season, look no further.
American Psycho stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a New York investment banker who has a taste for dark and unsavoury fantasies.
The Boys
Where Was It Shot?: The Boys has been shot all over Toronto in the past few years, and chances are, if you live in the city, you've probably spotted the film crew at least once or twice.
Just last summer, The Boys were back in town shooting season four of the show, which has yet to come out, but in the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one through three along with the Toronto-shot spin-off,Gen V, which is running now on Amazon's Prime Video.
Why You Need To Watch It: How do you feel about evil superheroes? If you're looking for an adult series to sink your teeth into about superheroes, evil scientists, corrupt governments and tons of blood and gore, you may want to put this on your watch queue. It might also be a breath of fresh air if you're sick of Marvel and DC movies, because this superhero franchise doesn't take itself too seriously.
Chucky
Where Was It Shot?:Chucky has shot three seasons of the horror show in and around Toronto with locations like the Distillery District and the Sheridan Centre in Mississauga. So with three seasons of Toronto filming locations, you're bound to spot a Toronto landmark while watching.
Why You Need To Watch It: Chucky follows the franchise's long history of murderous dolls, and in this spin-off, a Chucky doll turns up at a yard sale and starts wreaking chaos on the town.
Original fans of the franchise will also swoon to know that Tiffany Valentine is in the reboot, played by Jennifer Tilly. So if you're a fan of the original movies, you'll probably love this one.
It
Where Was It Shot?:It Chapters 1 and 2 were filmed in Maine, and all over Ontario, according to IMDb. Filming locations for this terrifying two-part clown saga include the Elora Quarry, Port Hope, Oshawa, Toronto and West Monrose.
Why You Need To Watch It: Clowns are unnerving, and no one writes them better than Stephen King. This film adaptation of King's masterpiece follows a group of friends in a small town in Maine as they attempt to stop a killer clown from preying on children and exploiting their worst fears. The second part sees those friends reuniting as adults to finish off the clown.
Be warned, these movies are pretty scary, so watch at your own peril because you may be avoiding any clown-themed birthday parties for the foreseeable future.
The Umbrella Academy
Where Was It Shot?:The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix original series that has been shot in and around Ontario for the past three seasons, and just last spring, season four was spotted filming in Toronto with Nick Offerman.
Why You Need To Watch It: Netflix bingers will love this magical series with three current seasons to dive into the world of the Hargreeves family, a family of adopted heroes with magical powers who have grown up and lost touch but are forced back together to save the world.
The Handmaid's Tale
Where Was It Shot?: Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale was shot all over Ontario in Oshawa, Cambridge, Toronto and Hamilton, according to IMDb.
Why You Need To Watch It: This dystopian series is an adaptation of Margret Atwood's novel and follows the terrifying reality of Gilead, where fertile women are forced into the subservient role of "Handmaid" where they must give birth to the elite's children against their will.
If you are looking for a political and dystopian series that will send chills down your spine this fall, this series is definitely for you.
Hannibal
Where Was It Shot?:Hannibal was shot in Toronto, and the University of Toronto-Scarborough Campus was used as the Quantico FBI Academy, according to IMDb.
Why You Need To Watch It: If you can't get enough of the bone gnawing tales of Hannibal Lecter, this TV series should quench your blood lust.
This series follows the relationship between Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), an FBI criminal profiler with a knack for figuring out serial killers and Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a famous psychiatrist with a dark secret.
Locke & Key
Where Was It Shot?: Netflix filmed all three seasons of Locke & Key in various small towns and cities across Ontario, including Port Stanley, Guelph, Hamilton, Kingston and parts of Toronto. The series also includes some homegrown Canadian stars such as Connor Jessup and Laysla De Oliveira whom you may still spot around Toronto today.
Why You Need To Watch It: This spooky series is all about magic keys, demonic villains and a family's semi-haunted house, so it's the perfect binge watch for a stormy October afternoon.
Happy spooky season!
