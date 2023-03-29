'The Umbrella Academy' Was Spotted Filming In Toronto With Nick Offerman On Set (PHOTO)
Season 4 is on its way!
Fans of the hit Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy" have been eagerly waiting for news on the upcoming season, and it looks like their prayers have been answered.
The show has officially started filming in Toronto, and to add to the excitement, Nick Offerman was spotted on set.
Offerman will be joining the show's final season with Megan Mullally to play the roles of Doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau, according to Netflix.
Much of the "The Umbrella Academy's" previous seasons were also shot around Ontario, such as in Hamilton, Oshawa, Toronto and Sudbury.
\u201cExclusive first look at Nick Offerman on season 4 of The Umbrella Academy in Toronto. More pics from the set on my patreon.\u201d— Sean O'Neill (@Sean O'Neill) 1680048587
The actor, best known for his role as Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation," was seen walking around with the cast and crew.
Others in Toronto have also started posting about their encounters with Umbrella Academy's cast.
\u201cHaha wow i just ran into the actor who plays Klaus on #UmbrellaAcademy! That was wild unexpected in a location Junction Coffee shop love the show @UmbrellaAcad very cool it\u2019s filmed in Toronto\u201d— Jon // JonCaptures.eth (@Jon // JonCaptures.eth) 1679426749
According to the Hamilton Spectator, filming for the final season of the popular Netflix show could come to a close by May, but the streaming giant has not yet made any official announcements regarding the release date.
\u201c@TheElliotPage on set tonight filming #Umbrellaacademy on the Danforth in Toronto @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON\u201d— Andrew Thomas (@Andrew Thomas) 1676525860
With filming now underway, it won't be long before Toronto once again graces our screens as the backdrop for the Hargreaves siblings' adventures.
Fans of "The Umbrella Academy" can rest easy knowing that their favourite dysfunctional family is back in the city that helped bring their story to life.
Previous Toronto locations where the show was shot include spots like Griddy's Donuts, Allan Gardens, the University of Toronto, Ossington Tire and Queen Street East.