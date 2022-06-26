'The Umbrella Academy' Stars Reveal Their Favourite Hangout Spots In Toronto (VIDEO)
"Brunch is a statement, bro."
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has just been released on Netflix Canada, and it's filled with adventure, action, and heartwarming moments with the Hargreeves family.
The series itself was partially filmed in spots around Ontario, including Toronto, and the cast told Narcity where they loved to hang out in the city when they weren't trying to save the world. Even superheroes need a break sometimes!
The stars also mentioned some other favourite local spots during a Netflix in Your Neighbourhood interview. The website allows you to discover places around your area that have been featured in Netflix films and shows, and two new titles were recently added to the GTA area.
Here are the spots that The Umbrella Academy stars loved to hang out at while in the 6ix.
Courtesy of Netflix in Your Neighbourhood
Impact Kitchen
"I lived at Impact Kitchen," Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves tells Narcity. "I used to eat there everyday, I loved it. I had them give me meals to take to set because I loved it that much."
The Apartment
For Aidan Gallagher, also known as Number Five, nothing is better than a night in.
"The apartment," Gallagher smiled when asked about his favourite Toronto spot. "It's good to just recline on the couch, your knees are starting to hurt at that point, you've been on them for like nine hours, so, yeah, the apartment!"
Pai
"I like Pai, the Thai restaurant," Justin H. Min, who plays says Ben Hargreeves said in a Netflix in Your Neighbourhood interview. "Emmy and I have gone there once. So good, so, so good."
Lake Ontario
Robert Sheehan, who plays the eccentric Klaus Hargreeves, has a very unique way of enjoying the city, and it might make you shiver.
"I've developed a great fondness for jumping in that lake, jumping in that Lake Ontario," he says. "I was only in it the other day. The colder the better, it's fantastic."
Brunch
David Castañeda, known for his role as Diego Hargreeves, loves to let his basic side shine when in Toronto.
"You have brunches you know," he said during a Netflix in Your Neighbourhood interview. "Shakshoukas, you know what I'm saying?"
"That's not Canadian!" Costar Justin H. Min interjected, to which Castañeda responded, "but it's in Canada. We will get that in Canada when we're there [...] Brunch is a statement, bro."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.