netflix canada

This New Netflix Map Reveals Where All Your Favourite Shows & Movies Were Filmed In Canada

You can even find hidden QR codes in your neighbourhood!

This New Netflix Map Reveals Where All Your Favourite Shows & Movies Were Filmed In Canada
Ken Woroner | Netflix, Netflix | Handout

You don't need to go to Hollywood in order to discover locations from your favourite films. Netflix has recently come out with a map of its Canadian filming locations so that you can explore them in real life.

Netflix In Your Neighbourhood is a new website that launched on September 27, and it highlights places around the country that have been featured in its shows and movies.

The map includes places from popular shows such as The Queen's Gambit, The Umbrella Academy, Locke & Key, and To All The Boys.

Decals have even been placed at some locations with a QR code you can scan to learn more about the area and its role in the film or show. You'll be able to find these decals at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal, and more locations across the country.

The list will be updated with new locations as more content is released. Who knows what unexpected places in your area have actually been featured on the big screen!

Netflix In Your Neighbourhood

Price: Free

Address: Canadawide

Why You Need To Go: Explore filming locations across Canada with this new Netflix map.

Website

