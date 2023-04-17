These Popular TV Shows & Movies Are Filming In Ontario & You Can Spot Some Big Celebs
Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and the cast of The Umbrella Academy will be wandering around Ontario this spring.
If you're celebrity-obsessed or a film junkie, you're in luck because Ontario has become a hub for filming, and there will be star-studded TV shows filming on the streets of Ontario this spring.
You may be able to run into Grey's Anatomy heartthrob Dempsey who is in town filming his upcoming movie Thanksgiving with TikTok co-star Rae or even Alan Ritchson, who's filming season three of Reacher.
So whether you're a horror fan, a Star Trek fan, or a lover of Netflix's holiday rom-com, plenty of star-studded casts and filming sets will be all over Ontario in the next few months.
Here are five film sets you could spot in Ontario.
Thanksgiving
About: This slasher movie will be directed by Eli Roth and is actually based on a fake movie trailer in the 2007 film Grindhouse according to Deadline.
The details of the movie have yet to be released, but according to Deadline, the original trailer showcased a killer who created a cutting board out of his victims – so fans can safely assume the film may take after its gory origins.
Ontario Creates reports that the movie will be shooting in Ontario from April 11 to May 12 in Toronto, while IMDb reports that the film will be filming in Port Perry, Ontario.
Starring: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon
Reacher
About: This Amazon Prime Video series follows Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher and is based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher books.
In the show, Reacher is a retired military officer cop who is wrongly accused of murder. The second season of the crime drama was shot in Toronto, and luckily for Canadian fans, so will the next season.
The third season is rumoured to be based on Child's book "One Shot" according to Hollywood North Buzz.
Filming for the third season is set to start on June 19 and run through the summer and fall, ending on November 7, 2023.
Starring: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
About: Star Trek fans can rejoice because this CBS series has been renewed for a third season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a prequel to Star Trek and follows the USS Enterprise crew and their adventures.
Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries joined the show in its second season as James T. Kirk, so fans may be able to look forward to seeing Wesley in Toronto yet again for the show's third season.
Filming is set to take place on May 2 and continue throughout the summer until September 28, according to ACTRA.
Starring: Ethan Peck, Melissa Navia, Anson Mount, Paul Wesley
The Umbrella Academy
About: This hit Netflix series is in the process of shooting its fourth and final season. The show follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who, despite their differences, must come together to try and stop the world from ending.
Season four is set to shoot in Toronto and Hamilton and reportedly started shooting on February 6 and will end filming in May 2023, according to the Hamilton Spectator.
Starring: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda
Meet Me Next Christmas
About: This Netflix holiday rom-com is bringing all the cheesy holiday goodness.
According to Netflix, the film will follow a woman named Layla whose journey for a "fairy-tale romance with the man of her dreams leads her on a race against time to secure tickets to New York City’s hottest gig: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert."
Christina Milian, who you may recognize from Netflix's Falling Inn Love and Resort to love, will be playing Layla, and she's already shared some photos in Toronto.
Filming for the movie started on March 27 and will run until May 1, according to Ontario Creates.
Starring: Christina Milian, Kofi Siriboe, Devale Ellis