Amazon's 'Reacher' Spotted Filming S2 In A Toronto Resto & Alan Ritchson Is Looking Jacked
He recently said he got up to 240 pounds for the role!
Amazon Prime Video's smash hit series Reacher is coming back for a season two, and it looks like they're filming in Toronto once again!
The crime drama follows Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a retired military officer cop who is arrested for murder and, in a funny twist of events, is needed by police to help uncover what's happening in their town.
The show is based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher books, and the first season was filmed all over Ontario, from Toronto to Port Perry and even in the Kingston Penitentiary, according to IMDb.
A Twitter user managed to snag a photo of Ritchson and his co-stars filming in a restaurant with plush seats and coffee mugs on the table, according to photos posted on November 8.
\u201cJack Reacher with Alan Ritchson filming in Toronto @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM #\u201d— Andrew Thomas (@Andrew Thomas) 1667960901
Hendricks Restaurant owner George Bozikis confirmed to Narcity that the show was filming there on November 8 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and said cast and crew were "super friendly."
"It was a surveillance scene where they were surveilling somebody outside that was driving by or walking by," said Bozikis.
A fan of the show commented on the tweet and pointed out that Reacher is looking even "more jacked" for season two.
Reacher is definitely going to be looking at all kinds of ripped next season, considering Ritchson posted a photo of his Reacher physique in September and said he had "broke 240 Ibs."
Another Ontarian caught a glimpse of season two's production, which is using the working title "CHIMP," according to Hollywood North Buzz in downtown Brampton earlier this month.
\u201c@TOFilming_EM @mizzytizzy @Goffy Whatever Chimp season 2 is, it\u2019ll be in Brampton\u2019s downtown tomorrow, closing a street intermittently.\u201d— Goffy (@Goffy) 1666838341
ACTRA Toronto reports that the second season will be filming in Toronto from September 23 to February 10, 2023.