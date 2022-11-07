5 Star-Studded TV Shows & Movies Filming In Toronto This Winter With So Many Celebs
Jonathan Bailey, Jacob Elordi and Chace Crawford to name a few 👀
Toronto is going to be jam-packed with celebrities this winter, so look carefully at who's under all those parkas and hats!
So many projects are filming in Toronto this winter, from the new show Fellow Travelers with Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer to well-established series like The Boys with stars like Chace Crawford and Antony Starr.
The 6ix has also been graced with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi for the upcoming Priscilla movie. According to People, Grey's Anatomy fans will also be to see "little grey" Chyler Leigh hit the streets for her new drama series The Way Home, according to IMDb.
So no matter the genre of TV or movies you're in, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for your favourite actors in Toronto and for Toronto locations to start popping up in your new favourite shows.
Here are five TV series and movies filming in Toronto this winter.
Fellow Travelers
\u201cMatt Bomer and Will Brill? filming Fellow Travelers in Toronto tonight. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON\u201d— Andrew Thomas (@Andrew Thomas) 1666664586
About: This series is a period piece that follows two men, with different views on the world, who fall for each other as same-sex relationships were being put under scrutiny by Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn. The pair spend the next four decades running into each other throughout historical events, according to Variety.Johnathon Bailey and his co-stars have already been spotted filming in Toronto at Barberian's Steak House.
The series is set to film in Toronto until December 9, 2022, according to ACTRA Toronto.
Starring: Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer
Orphan Black: Echoes
\u201cFirst look of @Krystenritter filming Orphan Black: Echoes in Toronto!\u201d— Henning \ud83d\udc9a She-Hulk S2 (@Henning \ud83d\udc9a She-Hulk S2) 1661275406
About: The first season of the star-studded series promises to "deeply explore the scientific manipulation of human existence," according to IMDb. The series is set to film in Toronto until December 19, according to Ontario Creates.
Starring: Keeley Hawes, Krysten Ritter, Avan Jogia, Alexandra Castillo
Domino
\u201cJacob on set of \u201cPriscilla\u201d in Toronto.\u201d— Best of Jacob Elordi (@Best of Jacob Elordi) 1667689184
About:Domino seems to be Sofia Coppola's working title for her upcoming film Priscilla which is based on Priscilla Presley's own memoir Elvis and Me, according to People. Domino has the same start for filming as the Priscilla project, which lists Coppola and Youree Henley as producers on Ontario Creates. It's set to film from October 24 to December 2, stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny have already been spotted filming in Toronto, People reports.
Starring: Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
The Way Home
About: This drama series follows a mother and daughter who become estranged after "tragic events" changed their family, pushing the daughter to move away from home, according to IMDb. It brings former Grey's Anatomy actress Chyler Leigh into the fold playing the estranged daughter. Ontario Creates reports that the series will be shot in Toronto until December 9.
Starring: Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams,
The Boys
About:The Boys season four is filming in Toronto and follows a rag-tag group of vigilantes who are dead set on stopping "supes," people with powers who are treated as celebrities and often commit heinous crimes. Season four started filming in Toronto in August, and according to Hollywood North Buzz, the series will film in Toronto until March 28, 2023.
Starring: Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Jensen Ackles