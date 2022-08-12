'The Boys' Stars Are Back In Toronto & Season 4 Will Reportedly Start Shooting This Month
Chace Crawford & Antony Starr posted a pic in the 6ix!
The Boysstars Chace Crawford and Antony Starr seem to have returned to Toronto for season four of their hit Amazon Prime series.
The action-packed TV series follows a group of vigilantes trying to take down the Seven violent superheroes - who aren't exactly saving any kittens from trees.
Starr plays popular (and controversial) "supe" Homelander in the series, and Crawford plays Kevin Moskowitz, The Deep.
Starr posted photos of him and Crawford on a plane to his Instagram on August 8 with a cryptic caption.
"Travel time…Wonder what that means…," wrote Starr.
Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion in the comments, with one person writing: "SEASON FOUR LETS GOOOOOOOOO" and another commenting, "filming season 4?????."
The next day on August 9, the star posted a black and white selfie of Crawford and him on Twitter with the caption "Back in Toronto with the deep @chacecrawford," referencing Crawford's The Boys character.
Back in Toronto with the deep @chacecrawfordpic.twitter.com/1zr67uhSRj
— Antony Starr (@antonystarr) August 9, 2022
Showrunner Eric Kripke previously toldEntertainment Weekly that season four of The Boys would film in Toronto in August 2022.
In a recent interview with Collider, Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the show, mentioned that The Boys would start filming on August 22.
"Yeah, we're starting I think August 22, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season," Urban told Collider.
So, it looks like fans of the show may be able to catch a glimpse of the cast filming season four in Toronto later this month.