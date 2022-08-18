NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

filming in toronto

'The Boys' College Spin-Off Has Been Spotted Filming At The University Of Toronto (PHOTOS)

Gen V production is underway!

Toronto Staff Writer
Jaz Sinclair. Right: Gen V poster at the University of Toronto.

Jaz Sinclair. Right: Gen V poster at the University of Toronto.

@theboystv | Instagram, u/ihaileymonster | Reddit

Amazon Prime's popular show, The Boysspin-off show Gen V, is filming in Toronto and has transformed the University of Toronto campus into a university for superheroes.

Gen V will follow the next generation of "supes" in The Boys universe as they attend post-secondary and compete for the best contracts in the city, according to IMDb and cast descriptions of the show.

The upcoming show's cast is stacked with Chilling Adventures of Sabrinaactors Chance Perdomo and Jaz Sinclair, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, who you might recognize as Arnold Schwarzenegger's son.

Perdomo and other cast members posted a video chatting about and promoting the show on Instagram on July 15.

According to the cast, fans can expect lots of drama, hormones, love, "blood, guts and everything else."

Production for the super college drama was recently spotted at the University of Toronto.

A Reddit user posted a thread of photos showcasing the campus's transformation into "Godolkin University," with signs, maps and even banners featuring Sinclair and Perdomo.

The banners of Sinclair and Perdomo show each character posing heroically with the caption "What kind of Super are you?"

Gen V has also been spotted filming at Ted's Restaurant in Scarborough on August 14 at around 8 p.m.

Justin Tokmak posted photos of the restaurant to Twitter, which was been plastered with posters.

According to a sign, Tokmak snapped a picture of on set, the restaurant will be closed until August 18.

The Boys is also anticipated to start filming season four in Toronto soon, so fans of the universe may be able to spot both shows underway in the 6ix.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...