12 Celebs In Toronto You Could Run Into For The Rest Of The Summer
Is Toronto the new LA???
Toronto is known for being a hot spot location for filming movies and tv shows, but as of late, it seems more and more celebs are flocking to the 6ix.
From A-list celebs like David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg cottaging it up in Muskoka to fans spotting Adam Sandler filming, dining and playing basketball all over the city.
Here are 12 celebrities you may be able to run into this summer.
Kim Cattrall
Sex and The City icon Kim Cattrall is in Toronto filming her new Netflix show, Glamorous. Fans have already spotted production in Toronto, and Cattrall has been keeping the public well feed with behind-the-scenes content on social media.
Glamourous is set to shoot in Toronto until November 4, according to ACTRA Toronto.
Finn Wolfhard
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has already been spotted in Toronto this summer, but the young actor will be returning to the 6ix for FAN EXPO Canada at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this month.
Joseph Quinn
Stranger Things heartthrob Joseph Quinn (who even recently had Doja Cat in a tizzy) will also be joining Wolfhard at FAN EXPO Canada in Toronto for the last weekend of August. So, keep your eye out for the emerging celeb.
Jennifer Tilly
The legendary Jenifer Tilly is once again playing Tiffany Valentine in season two of the tv series Chucky, which happens to be filming in Toronto.
The horror series is set to film in Toronto until August 29, according to the city of Toronto, and Tilly has been posting plenty of BTS content about the show on Instagram.
Krysten Ritter
First look of @Krystenritter filming Orphan Black: Echoes in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/s85kb69nbU— Henning 💚 She-Hulk SPOILERS (@SestraHulk) August 23, 2022
The Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter was recently spotted in Toronto filming her upcoming show Orphan Black: Echoes, according to a tweet.
Orphan Black: Echoes is set to film in Toronto until December 19, 2022, according to ACTRA Toronto, so fans have a decent window of time to possibly stumble across Ritter.
Viola Davis & Gina Prince-Bythewood
Behold, the Queens behind THE WOMAN KING. 👑@violadavis and Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) join us for an in-depth conversation about making this paradigm-shifting film, their creative collaboration, and their respective artistic paths. #TIFF22https://t.co/Ya4LStWwBGpic.twitter.com/bZZlGdJehB— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 23, 2022
How to Get Away with Murder actress Viola Davis and director Gina Prince-Bythewood will be chatting about their upcoming film THE WOMAN KING at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10.
Lee Jung-jae & Jung Woo-sung
Lee Jung-jae 🤝 Jung Woo-sung— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 23, 2022
The friends — and megastars — join us for a rare chat about their respective careers, the unparalleled success of Korean filmmakers at home and abroad, and the process of stepping behind the camera as directors. #TIFF22https://t.co/XGB7hXYSXGpic.twitter.com/YlygMlAw1k
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and Hunt actor Jung Woo-sung will be in Toronto to chat about their careers and the "unparalleled success of Korean filmmakers at home and abroad, and the process of stepping behind the camera as directors," for TIFF on September 16.
Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone & Laz Alonso
The Boys are back in town filming season four, and it looks like the gang is back in the 6ix with co-stars, Chace Crawford, Karl Urban, Antony Starr and more.
The Boys stars Tomer Capone, Laz Alonso and Karen Fukhurra will for sure be in Toronto on August 28 for FAN EXPO Canada. So, keep your eyes peeled on the streets, or head on down to the event.
BONUS: Brendan Fraser
It’s what he deserves. 🧡— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 22, 2022
Announcing the recipient of the #TIFFTribute Award for Performance, presented by @imdbpro: Brendan Fraser. #TIFF22pic.twitter.com/aioq2b3NQA
Brendan Fraser will possibly be gracing Toronto soil in September for the TIFF Tribute Awards.
The famous actor has been selected for the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for his performance in The Whale.
Although TIFF wouldn't confirm or deny his attendance to Narcity.
TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter that they are "thrilled" to welcome the actor back to Toronto so it looks like fans might be able to catch a glimpse of the actor.
