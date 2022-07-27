'Sex And The City' Star Kim Cattrall Is In Toronto For A Netflix Show & You Might Spot Her
Samantha Jones is taking a new city by storm!
Kim Cattrall is set to star in Netflix's new upcoming series Glamorous, and it looks like the Sex and the Cityactress is ready to take over the 6ix.
According to ACTRA Toronto, the series started filming on July 11 and is set to shoot until November 4, 2022. So, lovers of Miss Samantha Jones may be able to spot the actress behind the iconic character.
Glamorous will follow the story of Marco Mejia, a queer gender-nonconforming YouTuber fresh out of high school who's hired as a summer intern at Glamorous Cosmetics by Cattrall's character Madolyn Addison, makeup mogul and CEO.
Addison hires the young talent to help her discover who is sabotaging her company from the inside. According to IMDB, in exchange for their loyalty, Cattrall's character will teach Mejia everything there is to know about the makeup business.
It looks like production for the glam series is in full swing, and fans have already captured photos of the set in Toronto.
On July 17, a Twitter user posted photos of trailers and equipment for the show on set at Wellington and Bay Street.
The Netflix series #Glamorous starring @KimCattrall is filming 🎬 in downtown Toronto 🇨🇦 at Wellington and Bay. She plays a makeup mogul. 💄 @TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/pfNWXY307h
— Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) July 17, 2022
It seems the show has taken a liking to the Financial District because the same Twitter user spotted production for the series at the Bay Adelaide Centre, according to a tweet posted on July 24.
2/2 A walk through the set of #Glamorous which is filming 🎬 at the Bay / Adelaide Centre in downtown Toronto. 🇨🇦 @TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/aaVb2KOMzo
— Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) July 24, 2022
Given the NYPD cars and taxis on set, it's safe to say Toronto may be acting as New York once again.
Fans of the Canadian actress have also started to keep their eyes peeled for a glimpse of her.
@byjessicag shes an absolute icon #relatable#netflixfilming#torontofinancialdistrict#downtowntoronto#filmsets#satctiktok♬ Top Gun Maverick - •Boss Man•
Jessica Gahtan posted a TikTok video of the set, reading, "pov: you just found out Samantha from Sex and the City is filming a new Netflix show in Toronto and your dream is to meet her."
Gahtan told Narcity she has spotted production twice since filming her TikTok on Temperance and Sheppard Street near the Bay Adelaide Centre this past weekend.
Cattrall also posted a cheeky photo to her own Instagram, confirming the start of filming for the show on July 12.
So, if you're walking through the Financial District, you may want to keep an eye out for Cattrall.