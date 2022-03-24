7 Seriously Random Canadian Celeb Couples That You Probably Never Knew Dated
Pierre Trudeau dated one of ladies from Sex & The City back in the day!
When it comes to true love, it seems that some Canadian celeb's found their special someone in the True White North!
Romantic relationships between Canadians and Americans celebs are pretty well known — Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for example! — but there are actually quite a few big name Canucks who have dated or even married each other.
From Avril Lavigne's two former relationships with big-name artists to Grimes and Elon Musk's relationship, here are some details!
Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morisette
Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette.
According to IMDb, the Vancouver-born actor and Ottawa-born singer dated for two years during which time Reynolds accompanied Morisette to the 2003 Canadian Juno Music Awards.
The two became engaged in 2004 but ultimately called it off in 2006.
Kim Cattrall and Pierre Trudeau
Pierre Trudeau. Right: Kim Cattrall.
Not only is Samantha from Sex & The City a Canadian citizen, she once dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau!
According to Mcleans, the then 24-year-old Cattrall met 62-year-old Trudeau during an opening for one of her films. and decided to shoot her shot.
“I asked myself, ‘How do you go about getting a date with the prime minister?’ and then I just decided to call him up and ask for one,” she said.
She described Justin Trudeau's dad as a "dream of a date" who was also "very charming, kind and a total gentleman.”
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
The two stars of 2004's The Notebook are actually both from London, Ontario, according to IMDb — in fact, they were born at the same hospital!
They were together from June 2005 to July 2007 before ending things. However, they got back together in August of 2008 only to break things off again in November 2008.
Elon Musk and Grimes
Grimes. Right: Elon Musk.
Elon Musk became a Canadian citizen after he moved to Kingston, Ontario to attend Queen's University when he was 17.
According to IMDb, he and Grimes began dating in 2020. The Vancouver-born singer recently announced the birth of her second child with the SpaceX founder who they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
As for their current relationship, status Grimes said in an interview in March 2021 that things are very fluid.
“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends," she said. "We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”
Elliot Page and Emma Portner
Elliot Page. Right: Emma Portner.
@elliotpage | Instagram, @emmaportner | Instagram
The Halifax-born actor was married to Emma Portner, who is a Canadian dancer and has a few acting roles under her belt as well.
The couple split three years after announcing their surprise marriage in 2018, according to People.
They shared a message on social media about the decision:
"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."
Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger
Avril Lavigne. Right: Chad Kroeger.
Avril Lavigne and Nickleback's lead singer tied the knot in July of 2013 before calling it quits in September of 2015, according to IMDb.
The pair stayed friendly after they split, according to an interview she gave with People in 2019.
“He’s just always been a cheerleader of mine and always been such a huge fan. He’s in my corner, he’s on my side, and he’s always been really great,” she said about Kroeger.
Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley
Avril Lavigne. Right: Deryck Whibley.
Avril Lavigne was also married to the frontman of another iconic Canadian band — Sum 41's Deryck Whibley.
The pair were married from 2006 to 2010, as per IMDb, but also remained on good terms after separating
Whibley is credited as a producer and engineer on her 2011 album, according to People.