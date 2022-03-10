Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
grimes

Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had A Second Kid & The Name Is Just As Unusual As X Æ A-12

Try pronouncing this one!

Grimes.

Grimes.

@grimes | Instagram

Grimes has recently revealed that she and Elon Musk have a second child together and of course, the baby doesn't have a name you'd find on a most popular list.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday, March 10, the Candian musician told the outlet that she has a daughter with the SpaceX founder and that her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, although they cal her "Y" for short.

But apparently, Exa Dark Sideræ wasn't Grimes' first obvious choice for her baby girl.

“I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” she explained to the magazine. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”

As well as Exa Dark Sideræ, Grimes, whose given name is Clare, shares a son with Musk.

In May of 2020, they had a boy named X Æ A-12, which Grimes pronounces as “X A.I. Archangel,” or X for short, she explained to the publication.

As for her relationship with Musk, Grimes said "there's no real word for it"

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid," she said. 'We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Whatever the case may be, Grimes says that they're happy, and they have plans for having more children.

“We’ve always wanted at least three or four," she shared.

With big siblings X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræ, we certainly can't wait to find out what names the new additions to the family will be given!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...