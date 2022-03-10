Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had A Second Kid & The Name Is Just As Unusual As X Æ A-12
Try pronouncing this one!
Grimes has recently revealed that she and Elon Musk have a second child together and of course, the baby doesn't have a name you'd find on a most popular list.
In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday, March 10, the Candian musician told the outlet that she has a daughter with the SpaceX founder and that her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, although they cal her "Y" for short.
But apparently, Exa Dark Sideræ wasn't Grimes' first obvious choice for her baby girl.
“I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” she explained to the magazine. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”
As well as Exa Dark Sideræ, Grimes, whose given name is Clare, shares a son with Musk.
In May of 2020, they had a boy named X Æ A-12, which Grimes pronounces as “X A.I. Archangel,” or X for short, she explained to the publication.
As for her relationship with Musk, Grimes said "there's no real word for it"
“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid," she said. 'We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”
Whatever the case may be, Grimes says that they're happy, and they have plans for having more children.
“We’ve always wanted at least three or four," she shared.
With big siblings X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræ, we certainly can't wait to find out what names the new additions to the family will be given!
