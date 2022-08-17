Grimes Is Looking Into Getting 'Elf Ear Modifiers' & Elon Musk Had Something To Say About It
She also wants to get vampire teeth.
Grimes is looking to get some work done, and it seems Elon Musk has an opinion about it.
On August 15, the Canadian musician posted a call out on her Twitter looking for various recommendations for plastic surgeries and surgeons.
"2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do," she tweeted.
"Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest)."
She followed it up with a tweet asking for advice on getting "vampire teeth caps" and "elf ear modifiers" while admitting she's wary of the latter surgery due to it requiring "permanent stitches" in the ear cartilage.
\u201cAlso does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? \n\nAlso, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn\u2019t heal so it requires permanent stitches)\u201d— \ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30 (@\ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30) 1660610318
She sent a follow-up tweet about the elf ear surgery asking for advice.
"Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? I'm scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," she wrote.
"Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!"
\u201cAlso, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I\u2019ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences !\u201d— \ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30 (@\ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30) 1660611841
And that's when Musk entered the chat.
"The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside," he tweeted to Grimes, with whom he shares two children.
\u201c@Grimezsz The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside\u201d— \ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30 (@\ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30) 1660611841
"Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr," Grimes responded, referencing the gene editing tool. "Sad to be born just a few generations too early."
\u201c@elonmusk Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early \ud83e\udddd\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83d\ude2a\ud83e\udddd\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\u201d— \ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30 (@\ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30) 1660611841
Since then, she hasn't said whether or not she'll be getting any procedures done.
In March of 2022, Grimes revealed that she and Musk had broken up again following the announcement that she welcomed a second child with him, but it seems like the two are amicable!
