Grimes Changed Her & Elon Musk's Kids' Name From Exa Dark Sideræl & It's Much Simpler Now
"Y 🐉 C."
It seems Grimes has had a change of heart over the name of the daughter she shares with Elon Musk.
On March 23, the Canadian shared photos of herself and her daughter, formerly known as Exa Dark Sideræl, and explained her new name on Twitter.
As a caption for the tweet, she wrote "Y [dragon emoji] C", seemingly referring to her little one and her own given name, which is Claire.
She then confirmed her daughter is no longer named Exa Dark Sideræl.
"She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such," Grimes tweeted.
She also explained that she and Musk don't usually post pics of their kids due to privacy "but she's fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn)."
As it turns out, neither Y nor Exa Dark Sideræl were Grimes' first choice of name for her daughter.
“I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”
In addition to Y, she and Musk have another child named X Æ A-12, which Grimes pronounces as “X A.I. Archangel,” or X for short.
In March of 2022, Grimes shared that she and Musk were no longer together but the two seem to remain friendly and regularly interact on Twitter.
When Grimes said she was looking into getting elf ear modifiers and asked her followers for advice on the cosmetic procedure, Musk chimed in.
"The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside," he tweeted to his ex, which she seemed to agree with, saying it was likely a job for "crispr," a gene editing tool.
Maybe one day!
