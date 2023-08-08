Grimes Told Elon Musk To Just 'Measure D*cks' With Mark Zuckerberg Instead Of The Cage Match
“Why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler.”
Grimes has given some candid thoughts about the proposed cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and she brought a piece of anatomy into the conversation.
In an interview with Wired, the Canadian musician, who shares two children with Musk, chatted about the potential fight and her thoughts on the whole situation.
"Elon is very strong, but Zuck seems like he’s been training a ton," Grimes said of the matchup, adding that she'd prefer that it doesn't actually happen. The Twitter/X owner and the Meta boss have been talking about a potential cage match since earlier this summer, and they've each posted photos of themselves training on their respective social media platforms.
"I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling," she explained. "But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity."
"I actually think it’s making them respect each other more," the musician shared.
When asked about the tweet in which Musk proposed a "literal d*ck measuring contest" with Zuckerberg, the Canadian said she's taking credit for it, although she didn't tell Musk to share her advice with the world.
"[...] I was like, why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler," Grimes said. "I didn’t think he was going to tweet it."
Elsewhere in the interview, Grimes commented on her and Musk's children and the fact that he takes their 3-year-old son X to work with him.
"I’m here for that. X knows a lot about rockets," she shared. "It’s crazy. He knows more about rockets than me."
As for their daughter, Y, Grimes described her as "a little engineer."
"She likes industrial shipping," she explained. "She’s very strange."
Back in March, Grimes shared that she was changing her daughter's name from Exa Dark Sideræl to Y.
However, neither of those options were what she initially wanted to name her baby girl.
“I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”
As for X, that's actually short for X Æ A-12, which Grimes pronounces as "X A.I. Archangel."
Perhaps X and Y will cheer their dad on if the fight does happen? Only time will tell!
