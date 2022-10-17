Elon Musk Thinks Grimes Is A 'Simulation' In His Brain & She Apparently Agrees With Him
"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory..."
Despite the fact that Elon Musk and Grimes have two children together, it seems the two think that the Canadian singer might not in fact be real.
In the first episode of the new BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show which aired on October 12, it was revealed that the SpaceX CEO thinks Grimes could be a "simulation."
As reported by OK! Magazine, journalist Devin Gordon, who interviewed the singer, explained the whole thing.
"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real," Gordon said. "That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him."
"Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy except she agrees with it," he continued. "She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him."
As well, the two apparently connect in other ways like high-level thought experiments.
"They both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future called Roko’s Basilisk, which I don’t really even get," Gordon explained. "And her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented."
In March it was revealed that the pair welcomed a second child named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, although they call her "Y" for short.
\u201cMy daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche - what a queen\u201d— \ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30 (@\ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30) 1663528573
As well, they also have a son named X Æ A-12, which Grimes pronounces as “X A.I. Archangel,” or X for short.
While it doesn't seem that Grimes and Musk are together, they appear to be amicable as they occasionally tweet at each other, like when Musk chimed in about the singer possibly getting elf ear modifications.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.