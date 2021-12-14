The Most Popular Baby Names In Canada For 2021 Just Dropped & These Are The Top 100
Some oldies have made a comeback!
If you're looking for some inspo on what to name your little one, the top 100 baby names in Canada have just been revealed for your browsing needs.
According to BabyCenter, the top three names for little boys in 2021 in The Great White North were Noah, Jackson and Liam, while for girls it was Amelia, Sophia and Olivia. You can use this info to either give your baby a familiar name or use it to come up with something a little more unique.
In terms of trends, Amelia moved up six places from 2020 to reign in the number one position for girls.
"This name has Latin origins and means 'industrious' and 'striving,' which could explain its fighting power in making it to the top," says BabyCenter on the popular name. "Its Germanic meaning is also 'defender,' suggesting it might be a hard title to defeat in 2022."
The names Nova and Eleanor were the movers and shakers this year as they skyrocketed up the list considerably to land in spots 48 and 12 respectively.*
Here are the top 50 most popular female names in Canada in 2021:
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Aria
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Zoey
- Mila
- Lily
- Mia
- Everly
- Eleanor
- Ava
- Chloe
- Layla
- Isla
- Ellie
- Emily
- Ella
- Hannah
- Maya
- Riley
- Abigail
- Nora
- Evelyn
- Sophie
- Isabella
- Hailey
- Leah
- Aliyah
- Madelyn
- Elizabeth
- Violet
- Ivy
- Isabelle
- Harper
- Hazel
- Madison
- Emilia
- Scarlett
- Avery
- Luna
- Grace
- Alice
- Sarah
- Anna
- Charlie
- Nova
- Maria
- Eliana
As for boy's names, Noah moved up three spots from 2020 to take the lead this year.
"The name has Hebrew origins and means 'comfort' and 'rest,' which could be why parents have warmed to this appealing name this year," says BabyCenter.
The name Theo broke the top ten as it moved up 19 places since 2020 and Aiden went up by 20 places, landing it firmly in the tenth spot.
Here are the top 50 most popular male names in Canada in 2021:
- Noah
- Jackson
- Liam
- Lucas
- Oliver
- Leo
- Benjamin
- Theo
- Jack
- Aiden
- Ryan
- Ethan
- Henry
- Nathan
- Logan
- Luca
- James
- Jacob
- Zayn
- Gabriel
- Mateo
- William
- Mason
- Levi
- Miles
- Jayden
- Muhammad
- Hudson
- Thomas
- Caleb
- Grayson
- Adam
- Isaac
- Owen
- Elliot
- Elijah
- Theodore
- Lincoln
- Alexander
- Wyatt
- Daniel
- Nicholas
- Maverick
- Jace
- Hunter
- Nolan
- Carter
- Sebastian
- Matthew
- Connor
But whatever name you choose for your little one, it's sure to be perfect!
*This article has been updated.