The Most Popular Baby Names In Canada For 2021 Just Dropped & These Are The Top 100

Some oldies have made a comeback!

Stepanida Popozoglo | Dreamstime

If you're looking for some inspo on what to name your little one, the top 100 baby names in Canada have just been revealed for your browsing needs.

According to BabyCenter, the top three names for little boys in 2021 in The Great White North were Noah, Jackson and Liam, while for girls it was Amelia, Sophia and Olivia. You can use this info to either give your baby a familiar name or use it to come up with something a little more unique.

In terms of trends, Amelia moved up six places from 2020 to reign in the number one position for girls.

"This name has Latin origins and means 'industrious' and 'striving,' which could explain its fighting power in making it to the top," says BabyCenter on the popular name. "Its Germanic meaning is also 'defender,' suggesting it might be a hard title to defeat in 2022."

The names Nova and Eleanor were the movers and shakers this year as they skyrocketed up the list considerably to land in spots 48 and 12 respectively.*

Here are the top 50 most popular female names in Canada in 2021:

  1. Amelia
  2. Sophia
  3. Olivia
  4. Aria
  5. Emma
  6. Charlotte
  7. Zoey
  8. Mila
  9. Lily
  10. Mia
  11. Everly
  12. Eleanor
  13. Ava
  14. Chloe
  15. Layla
  16. Isla
  17. Ellie
  18. Emily
  19. Ella
  20. Hannah
  21. Maya
  22. Riley
  23. Abigail
  24. Nora
  25. Evelyn
  26. Sophie
  27. Isabella
  28. Hailey
  29. Leah
  30. Aliyah
  31. Madelyn
  32. Elizabeth
  33. Violet
  34. Ivy
  35. Isabelle
  36. Harper
  37. Hazel
  38. Madison
  39. Emilia
  40. Scarlett
  41. Avery
  42. Luna
  43. Grace
  44. Alice
  45. Sarah
  46. Anna
  47. Charlie
  48. Nova
  49. Maria
  50. Eliana

As for boy's names, Noah moved up three spots from 2020 to take the lead this year.

"The name has Hebrew origins and means 'comfort' and 'rest,' which could be why parents have warmed to this appealing name this year," says BabyCenter.

The name Theo broke the top ten as it moved up 19 places since 2020 and Aiden went up by 20 places, landing it firmly in the tenth spot.

Here are the top 50 most popular male names in Canada in 2021:

  1. Noah
  2. Jackson
  3. Liam
  4. Lucas
  5. Oliver
  6. Leo
  7. Benjamin
  8. Theo
  9. Jack
  10. Aiden
  11. Ryan
  12. Ethan
  13. Henry
  14. Nathan
  15. Logan
  16. Luca
  17. James
  18. Jacob
  19. Zayn
  20. Gabriel
  21. Mateo
  22. William
  23. Mason
  24. Levi
  25. Miles
  26. Jayden
  27. Muhammad
  28. Hudson
  29. Thomas
  30. Caleb
  31. Grayson
  32. Adam
  33. Isaac
  34. Owen
  35. Elliot
  36. Elijah
  37. Theodore
  38. Lincoln
  39. Alexander
  40. Wyatt
  41. Daniel
  42. Nicholas
  43. Maverick
  44. Jace
  45. Hunter
  46. Nolan
  47. Carter
  48. Sebastian
  49. Matthew
  50. Connor

But whatever name you choose for your little one, it's sure to be perfect!

*This article has been updated.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
