These Unique Baby Names For Boys & Girls Are Seeing A Huge Spike In Popularity In The US
Looking for something different?
While some preferred to go with a tried-and-true baby name in the U.S. last year, new data shows that some unique names also saw a surge in popularity in 2021.
The U.S. Social Security Administration recently released a list of names that saw a spike in popularity from 2020 to 2021, and it looks like people are taking inspiration from colours, Disney characters and nature to find more unusual names for their children.
According to the list, the name Raya saw the largest jump in popularity for girls, coinciding with the release of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon in 2021.
Meanwhile, the name Amiri saw the biggest surge in popularity among boys last year. The Hebrew-origin name means "treetop," while its Arabic version means "prince." The surname is also popular in Māori culture, meaning "the east wind," according to The Bump.
For both males and females, the names Loyal (for boys) and Loyalty (for girls) also saw a jump on the list.
There were also a few unique colour-related names in the rankings, including Onyx for boys and Navy and Indigo for girls.
Others chose names that might sound familiar, although the spellings were more unusual. Jenesis, Austyn, Oaklee and Journi became more popular for girls, while Westin, Kartier and Tru increased in popularity for boys.
Gender-neutral baby names such as Ocean, Morgan and Clover were also on the rise, and the data shows that Noah and Noa are also surging as girl names.
Pop culture also has its influence, even on baby names! Rankings in popularity increased for names such as Bowie, Neo, Rey, Halle, Zendaya, Elon and Salma.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also appeared to have some sway over the list, as their son's name Saint was also on the rise.
Here are the top 50 male names to increase in popularity in the U.S. in 2021:
- Amiri
- Eliam
- Colter
- Ozzy
- Loyal
- Khai
- Evander
- Camilo
- Mac
- Jiraiya
- Banks
- Gian
- Wylder
- Elio
- Kylian
- Cillian
- Bridger
- Onyx
- Zyair
- Koen
- Palmer
- Azriel
- Zyon
- Rome
- Azael
- Osman
- Westin
- vyaan
- Jakai
- Aziel
- Riggs
- Bowie
- Yaakov
- Mustafa
- Kartier
- Ambrose
- Callahan
- Jesiah
- Dario
- Jaxxon
- Tru
- Wes
- Yadiel
- Alfonso
- Neo
- Avi
- Zakai
- Rey
- Saint
- Creed
Here are the top 50 female names to increase in popularity in the U.S. in 2021:
- Raya
- Wrenley
- Angelique
- Vida
- Emberlynn
- Flora
- Murphy
- Arleth
- Ocean
- Oakleigh
- Freyja
- Mylah
- Taytum
- Elia
- Jaylani
- Zayla
- Navy
- Della
- Clover
- Nyra
- Halo
- Soleil
- Soraya
- Marceline
- Jenesis
- Noah
- Sylvie
- Loyalty
- Jovie
- Kahlani
- Dalia
- Aila
- Journi
- Analia
- Goldie
- Alora
- Fallon
- Oaklee
- Noa
- Baylor
- Drew
- Halle
- Kamari
- Daphne
- Salma
- Margo
- Indigo
- Denver
- Stevie
- Anya