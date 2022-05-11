Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These Unique Baby Names For Boys & Girls Are Seeing A Huge Spike In Popularity In The US

A woman holding a newborn. Right: A baby sleeping.

A woman holding a newborn. Right: A baby sleeping.

Lopolo | Dreamstime, Patricia Smith | Dreamstime

While some preferred to go with a tried-and-true baby name in the U.S. last year, new data shows that some unique names also saw a surge in popularity in 2021.

The U.S. Social Security Administration recently released a list of names that saw a spike in popularity from 2020 to 2021, and it looks like people are taking inspiration from colours, Disney characters and nature to find more unusual names for their children.

According to the list, the name Raya saw the largest jump in popularity for girls, coinciding with the release of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon in 2021.

Meanwhile, the name Amiri saw the biggest surge in popularity among boys last year. The Hebrew-origin name means "treetop," while its Arabic version means "prince." The surname is also popular in Māori culture, meaning "the east wind," according to The Bump.

For both males and females, the names Loyal (for boys) and Loyalty (for girls) also saw a jump on the list.

There were also a few unique colour-related names in the rankings, including Onyx for boys and Navy and Indigo for girls.

Others chose names that might sound familiar, although the spellings were more unusual. Jenesis, Austyn, Oaklee and Journi became more popular for girls, while Westin, Kartier and Tru increased in popularity for boys.

Gender-neutral baby names such as Ocean, Morgan and Clover were also on the rise, and the data shows that Noah and Noa are also surging as girl names.

Pop culture also has its influence, even on baby names! Rankings in popularity increased for names such as Bowie, Neo, Rey, Halle, Zendaya, Elon and Salma.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also appeared to have some sway over the list, as their son's name Saint was also on the rise.

Here are the top 50 male names to increase in popularity in the U.S. in 2021:

  1. Amiri
  2. Eliam
  3. Colter
  4. Ozzy
  5. Loyal
  6. Khai
  7. Evander
  8. Camilo
  9. Mac
  10. Jiraiya
  11. Banks
  12. Gian
  13. Wylder
  14. Elio
  15. Kylian
  16. Cillian
  17. Bridger
  18. Onyx
  19. Zyair
  20. Koen
  21. Palmer
  22. Azriel
  23. Zyon
  24. Rome
  25. Azael
  26. Osman
  27. Westin
  28. vyaan
  29. Jakai
  30. Aziel
  31. Riggs
  32. Bowie
  33. Yaakov
  34. Mustafa
  35. Kartier
  36. Ambrose
  37. Callahan
  38. Jesiah
  39. Dario
  40. Jaxxon
  41. Tru
  42. Wes
  43. Yadiel
  44. Alfonso
  45. Neo
  46. Avi
  47. Zakai
  48. Rey
  49. Saint
  50. Creed

Here are the top 50 female names to increase in popularity in the U.S. in 2021:

  1. Raya
  2. Wrenley
  3. Angelique
  4. Vida
  5. Emberlynn
  6. Flora
  7. Murphy
  8. Arleth
  9. Ocean
  10. Oakleigh
  11. Freyja
  12. Mylah
  13. Taytum
  14. Elia
  15. Jaylani
  16. Zayla
  17. Navy
  18. Della
  19. Clover
  20. Nyra
  21. Halo
  22. Soleil
  23. Soraya
  24. Marceline
  25. Jenesis
  26. Noah
  27. Sylvie
  28. Loyalty
  29. Jovie
  30. Kahlani
  31. Dalia
  32. Aila
  33. Journi
  34. Analia
  35. Goldie
  36. Alora
  37. Fallon
  38. Oaklee
  39. Noa
  40. Baylor
  41. Drew
  42. Halle
  43. Kamari
  44. Daphne
  45. Salma
  46. Margo
  47. Indigo
  48. Denver
  49. Stevie
  50. Anya
