Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
baby names

The Most Popular US Baby Names For 2021 Just Dropped & These Are The Top 100

It's hard to go wrong with these!

Global Staff Writer
A mother and her baby. Right: A newborn sleeping.

A mother and her baby. Right: A newborn sleeping.

Goldenkb | Dreamstime, Ruslan Shramko | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a tried-and-true baby name, you can't go wrong with the official list of the most popular names for boys and girls in the U.S. in 2021.

The U.S. Social Security Administration compiles the list each year based on officially reported government data, meaning it's basically the gold standard for baby name inspiration and trends.

And if you're looking for a classic and trendy name, nothing beats Liam for a boy or Olivia for a girl, according to the list.

The name Olivia has stayed at the top of the ranks as number one since 2019 for female names, after overtaking Emma. Meanwhile, Liam has been the most popular male name for five years in a row.

According to the SSA, 1.089% of all babies born in the U.S. last year were named Liam, while 0.99% of the girls were named Olivia. That might sound small, but it's actually significant when you consider the thousands of other names that are chosen each year.

Coming in second on the latest list was Emma for girls and Noah for boys.

The 2021 list is fairly similar to 2020, although there was some movement, with James taking the fifth spot for boy names and bumping William down to sixth place.

Theodore also cracked the top tier by reaching No. 10, and Alexander — which held that spot in 2020 — is now at number 13.

There were also some interesting moves lower down on the list, especially among the boys. Maverick — Tom Cruise's codename in Top Gun — cracked the top 50 at No. 47.

The same 10 names for girls were popular in 2020, so no big changes were made, except that Charlotte rose to third place in popularity for girl names and Amelia rose two spots - from sixth to fourth place.

Here are the top 50 most popular male names in the U.S. in 2021:
  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore
  11. Jack
  12. Levi
  13. Alexander
  14. Jackson
  15. Mateo
  16. Daniel
  17. Michael
  18. Mason
  19. Sebastian
  20. Ethan
  21. Logan
  22. Owen
  23. Samuel
  24. Jacob
  25. Asher
  26. Aiden
  27. John
  28. Joseph
  29. Wyatt
  30. David
  31. Leo
  32. Luke
  33. Julian
  34. Hudson
  35. Grayson
  36. Matthew
  37. Ezra
  38. Gabriel
  39. Carter
  40. Isaac
  41. Jayden
  42. Luca
  43. Anthony
  44. Dylan
  45. Lincoln
  46. Thomas
  47. Maverick
  48. Elias
  49. Josiah
  50. Charles
Here are the top 50 most popular female names in the U.S. in 2021:
  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper
  11. Luna
  12. Camila
  13. Gianna
  14. Elizabeth
  15. Eleanor
  16. Ella
  17. Abigal
  18. Sofia
  19. Avery
  20. Scarlett
  21. Emily
  22. Aria
  23. Penelope
  24. Chloe
  25. Layla
  26. Mila
  27. Nora
  28. Hazel
  29. Madison
  30. Ellie
  31. Lily
  32. Nova
  33. Isla
  34. Grace
  35. Violet
  36. Aurora
  37. Riley
  38. Zoey
  39. Willow
  40. Emilia
  41. Stella
  42. Zoe
  43. Victoria
  44. Hannah
  45. Addison
  46. Leah
  47. Lucy
  48. Eliana
  49. Ivy
  50. Everly
From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...