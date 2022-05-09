The Most Popular US Baby Names For 2021 Just Dropped & These Are The Top 100
It's hard to go wrong with these!
If you're looking for a tried-and-true baby name, you can't go wrong with the official list of the most popular names for boys and girls in the U.S. in 2021.
The U.S. Social Security Administration compiles the list each year based on officially reported government data, meaning it's basically the gold standard for baby name inspiration and trends.
And if you're looking for a classic and trendy name, nothing beats Liam for a boy or Olivia for a girl, according to the list.
The name Olivia has stayed at the top of the ranks as number one since 2019 for female names, after overtaking Emma. Meanwhile, Liam has been the most popular male name for five years in a row.
According to the SSA, 1.089% of all babies born in the U.S. last year were named Liam, while 0.99% of the girls were named Olivia. That might sound small, but it's actually significant when you consider the thousands of other names that are chosen each year.
Coming in second on the latest list was Emma for girls and Noah for boys.
The 2021 list is fairly similar to 2020, although there was some movement, with James taking the fifth spot for boy names and bumping William down to sixth place.
Theodore also cracked the top tier by reaching No. 10, and Alexander — which held that spot in 2020 — is now at number 13.
There were also some interesting moves lower down on the list, especially among the boys. Maverick — Tom Cruise's codename in Top Gun — cracked the top 50 at No. 47.
The same 10 names for girls were popular in 2020, so no big changes were made, except that Charlotte rose to third place in popularity for girl names and Amelia rose two spots - from sixth to fourth place.Here are the top 50 most popular male names in the U.S. in 2021:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- James
- William
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Henry
- Theodore
- Jack
- Levi
- Alexander
- Jackson
- Mateo
- Daniel
- Michael
- Mason
- Sebastian
- Ethan
- Logan
- Owen
- Samuel
- Jacob
- Asher
- Aiden
- John
- Joseph
- Wyatt
- David
- Leo
- Luke
- Julian
- Hudson
- Grayson
- Matthew
- Ezra
- Gabriel
- Carter
- Isaac
- Jayden
- Luca
- Anthony
- Dylan
- Lincoln
- Thomas
- Maverick
- Elias
- Josiah
- Charles
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Luna
- Camila
- Gianna
- Elizabeth
- Eleanor
- Ella
- Abigal
- Sofia
- Avery
- Scarlett
- Emily
- Aria
- Penelope
- Chloe
- Layla
- Mila
- Nora
- Hazel
- Madison
- Ellie
- Lily
- Nova
- Isla
- Grace
- Violet
- Aurora
- Riley
- Zoey
- Willow
- Emilia
- Stella
- Zoe
- Victoria
- Hannah
- Addison
- Leah
- Lucy
- Eliana
- Ivy
- Everly