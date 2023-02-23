These Can't-Miss Baby Names Have Been Popular For A Century & They Never Go Out Of Style
So many classics!
The most popular baby names for the past 100 years have been revealed and you really can't go wrong with any of them if you're looking for something that'll stand the test of time.
The U.K.'s Office for National Statistics (ONS) gathered data on baby names over the past century, and they've identified 15 baby names that have managed to consistently stay in the top 100 over that period, reported Chronicle Live.
After some digging around, we also found the top 15 baby names in the United States that have stood the test of time over the past 100 years, and the results are quite interesting.
From the two lists, there are some crossovers of names that have been popular in the U.K. and the U.S. over the past century, and royal names seem to be popping off in both countries.
The names William, Charles and Elizabeth made the cut on both lists, and it looks like the royal family still has a strong influence over people.
Other names that also crossed over on both lists include James, Joseph, David and Michael.
Most of the long-running names happened to be for boys, while girl names saw more changes in popularity over the decades.
Despite all the similar names on the list, there were also some noticeable differences in name trends between the two lists.
For instance, the U.K. list has the name Mohammed, a Muslim name, while the U.S. list has only Caucasian names.
Although these names have made it through many years of changing trends and eras, some names from the 1920s have pretty much completely fallen off the radar.
Names like Gwendoline, Doris and Vera were quite popular in the U.K. in the 1920s, reported Chronicle Live, and the last two names were also popular in the U.S. in the same era. That's not so much the case today.
Here is the list of the most popular names in the U.K. from 1921-2021:
- Alexander
- Charles
- Daniel
- David
- Edward
- Elizabeth
- George
- James
- Joseph
- Michael
- Mohammed
- Robert
- Sarah
- Thomas
- William
Here is the list of the most popular names in the U.S. from 1921-2021:
- James
- William
- Evelyn
- Jack
- Benjamin
- Henry
- Joseph
- Thomas
- Elizabeth
- Daniel
- Michael
- Anna
- Samuel
- Alice
- Charles
