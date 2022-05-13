NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

baby names

These 100 Baby Names Are Going Out Of Style In The US & Karen Is Definitely On The List

Out of style, or just old-fashioned?

Global Staff Writer
A mother and her baby smiling. Right: A baby.

Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime, Katrina Trninich | Dreamstime

It can be tempting to pick a popular or trendy name for your baby, but if you're someone who likes to go against the crowd, then we've got some names for you.

The U.S. Social Security Administration recently released its report on baby-name trends in 2021, and it includes a list of the names that are quickly going out of style.

But who needs style when you can be unique, right?

The SSA list ranks names by how sharply they've dropped in popularity. And while you might expect Karen to take a hit due to the negative memes over the last few years, it's actually not the fastest-falling name.

According to the SSA, the name that saw the sharpest drop in popularity among girls is Denisse, followed closely by the variant Denise. Karen actually placed third on the list, continuing a drop slide that's seen it fall from 248th place in 2011 to 828th spot last year.

Meanwhile, the two fastest-falling boy names suggest that it's not cool anymore to use "Y" in place of other vowels. The name that saw the biggest drop in popularity was Jaxtyn, followed by Karsyn in second place and Xzavier in third. Kamryn and Korbyn also appeared lower down on the list.

Short nickname-style names such as Ray, Willie, Bobby and Alexa are becoming less common as picks for newborns, and so are those with more complicated spellings, such as Mordechai and Kamilah.

Some pop culture names also appear to be on the decline after peaking a few years ago, including Kylo (Star Wars) and Lyanna (Game of Thrones).

Here are the top 50 fastest-falling names for boys in the U.S. in 2021:

  1. Jaxtyn
  2. Karsyn
  3. Xzavier
  4. Willie
  5. Tristen
  6. Aldo
  7. Hakeem
  8. Bentlee
  9. Marley
  10. Korbyn
  11. Juelz
  12. Kamryn
  13. Abdullah
  14. London
  15. Bobby
  16. Darwin
  17. Ermias
  18. Korbin
  19. Maison
  20. Kellan
  21. Genesis
  22. Meir
  23. Harley
  24. Darian
  25. Jad
  26. Brett
  27. Bryant
  28. Jeffrey
  29. Crosby
  30. Brecken
  31. Jerry
  32. Will
  33. Skyler
  34. Abdiel
  35. Noe
  36. Mordechai
  37. Deandre
  38. Carl
  39. Ray
  40. Lyric
  41. Dion
  42. Dakari
  43. Jerome
  44. Ernesto
  45. Jakobe
  46. Brennan
  47. Devon
  48. Kristopher
  49. Blaine
  50. Eliel
Here are the top 50 fastest-falling names for girls in the U.S. in 2021:
  1. Denisse
  2. Denise
  3. Karen
  4. Amelia
  5. Keily
  6. Nathalie
  7. Itzayana
  8. Alexa
  9. Meilani
  10. Lyanna
  11. Elliot
  12. Ensley
  13. Carolyn
  14. Lauryn
  15. Tinsley
  16. Novah
  17. Madalynn
  18. Queen
  19. Avah
  20. Justice
  21. Kenia
  22. Esperanza
  23. Kamilah
  24. Haylee
  25. Aubrielle
  26. Brylee
  27. Tori
  28. Elyse
  29. Anabelle
  30. Kyleigh
  31. Keyla
  32. Kaydence
  33. Harmoni
  34. Adalee
  35. Alexia
  36. Jada
  37. Jaylin
  38. Julissa
  39. Harleigh
  40. Emmalynn
  41. Sariah
  42. Susan
  43. Avalynn
  44. Mikayla
  45. Melani
  46. Emmaline
  47. Chanel
  48. Dalary
  49. Cara
  50. Ellen
Comments 💬

