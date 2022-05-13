These 100 Baby Names Are Going Out Of Style In The US & Karen Is Definitely On The List
Out of style, or just old-fashioned?
It can be tempting to pick a popular or trendy name for your baby, but if you're someone who likes to go against the crowd, then we've got some names for you.
The U.S. Social Security Administration recently released its report on baby-name trends in 2021, and it includes a list of the names that are quickly going out of style.
But who needs style when you can be unique, right?
The SSA list ranks names by how sharply they've dropped in popularity. And while you might expect Karen to take a hit due to the negative memes over the last few years, it's actually not the fastest-falling name.
According to the SSA, the name that saw the sharpest drop in popularity among girls is Denisse, followed closely by the variant Denise. Karen actually placed third on the list, continuing a drop slide that's seen it fall from 248th place in 2011 to 828th spot last year.
Meanwhile, the two fastest-falling boy names suggest that it's not cool anymore to use "Y" in place of other vowels. The name that saw the biggest drop in popularity was Jaxtyn, followed by Karsyn in second place and Xzavier in third. Kamryn and Korbyn also appeared lower down on the list.
Short nickname-style names such as Ray, Willie, Bobby and Alexa are becoming less common as picks for newborns, and so are those with more complicated spellings, such as Mordechai and Kamilah.
Some pop culture names also appear to be on the decline after peaking a few years ago, including Kylo (Star Wars) and Lyanna (Game of Thrones).
Here are the top 50 fastest-falling names for boys in the U.S. in 2021:
- Jaxtyn
- Karsyn
- Xzavier
- Willie
- Tristen
- Aldo
- Hakeem
- Bentlee
- Marley
- Korbyn
- Juelz
- Kamryn
- Abdullah
- London
- Bobby
- Darwin
- Ermias
- Korbin
- Maison
- Kellan
- Genesis
- Meir
- Harley
- Darian
- Jad
- Brett
- Bryant
- Jeffrey
- Crosby
- Brecken
- Jerry
- Will
- Skyler
- Abdiel
- Noe
- Mordechai
- Deandre
- Carl
- Ray
- Lyric
- Dion
- Dakari
- Jerome
- Ernesto
- Jakobe
- Brennan
- Devon
- Kristopher
- Blaine
- Eliel
- Denisse
- Denise
- Karen
- Amelia
- Keily
- Nathalie
- Itzayana
- Alexa
- Meilani
- Lyanna
- Elliot
- Ensley
- Carolyn
- Lauryn
- Tinsley
- Novah
- Madalynn
- Queen
- Avah
- Justice
- Kenia
- Esperanza
- Kamilah
- Haylee
- Aubrielle
- Brylee
- Tori
- Elyse
- Anabelle
- Kyleigh
- Keyla
- Kaydence
- Harmoni
- Adalee
- Alexia
- Jada
- Jaylin
- Julissa
- Harleigh
- Emmalynn
- Sariah
- Susan
- Avalynn
- Mikayla
- Melani
- Emmaline
- Chanel
- Dalary
- Cara
- Ellen