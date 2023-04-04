A Mom Wants 'Charles Manson' As Her Baby's Name & People Say The Husband Needs To Stop It
"She insisted that nobody would notice or care."
Choosing a baby name is a very personal decision, but you do need to consider who had a certain name first before saddling your child with the cultural baggage of a celebrity, a fictional character or even a serial killer.
That's the lesson that Reddit users are trying to share with an expecting couple, after the guy shared that his wife wants to give their kid the same name as a serial killer.
The dad, 31, explained to Reddit's AmITheA**hole community that his wife Melissa is eight months pregnant and also mourning the death of her brother, who died of a heart attack a few weeks ago.
Melissa, also 31, was "shocked and devastated" by her brother's sudden passing, and she wants to find a way to pay lasting tribute to him.
"Melissa now wants to name our son after her brother," the Redditor explained. "I would not have any issue with this, if her brother's name wasn't Charles."
He also explained that Melissa took his last name when they got married, and his last name is Manson.
"I told her I was not okay with naming our child Charles Manson, and she insisted that nobody would notice or care," he wrote. "She is calling me an a**hole for disrespecting her brother like that."
The guy asked Reddit if he should "let this go" or if he should continue to fight it because of what it will be like for the kid.
"I really do not want our kid to have to go through life having the same name as a serial killer," he wrote. "Imagine how hard it would be to get a job."
For those who need a refresher, Charles Manson was a cult leader who oversaw the murders of several people in 1969, including actress Sharon Tate. He was ultimately convicted in 1971 and spent the rest of his life in prison before dying in 2017. He remains one of the most infamous serial killers of all time, and was a partial inspiration for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood movie.
Redditors were quick to jump in and point all of that out in the comments, where they said he should not take the loss here under any circumstances.
"You are truly protecting your kid," reads the top comment. "Seriously, don't call your kid Charles Manson. Or after any particularly well-documented serial killer."
The user also floated the idea of using Charles as a middle name, although others shot that idea down too.
"People clearly still remember the name Charles Manson," wrote another user who suggested that even the middle name idea is "not great."
"You're setting your kid up for, at best, teasing and at worst having to deal with people thinking he/your family approve of the things that man did. Situation sucks but (not the a**hole) and definitely stick to your guns here."
Many people felt bad for Melissa, who is clearly still grieving, but they also didn't see it as reason to give her a pass.
"What got me is when the wife insisted that 'no one would know or care,'" wrote one critic. "She's clearly grieving and probably not (in) the most rational head space."
Another user explained why even using it as a middle name can be problematic.
"Had a former co-worker whose middle and last name where the same as a famous pornstar," they wrote. "It got out and there was lots of ribbing (...) Once kids find out then Charles Manson is gonna stay with them forever."
