An Influencer Broke Down Over Backlash To Her 'Unique' Baby Name & TikTokers Are So Divided
"I know it's not everybody's cup of tea."
An influencer couple has set of a major debate about "unique" baby names on social media, after they roasted them as "red flags" and apparently drove one mom to make a tear-filled response on TikTok.
The whole mess began with the influencer couple known as Matt and Abby, who criticized "cute" baby names on their Unplanned Podcast a few weeks ago.
"You know your child is going to grow up and be an adult and potentially work in a professional setting," Abby says on the podcast.
"Some people are so proud. Like, 'I don't know anyone named this name and I'm naming my kid that name.' And I'm like, that might not be the flex that you think it is. That might be a red flag."
Matt and Abby didn't call anyone out by name, but mom influencer Liana Jade seemed to take the whole thing personally, prompting her to defend her own child's unusual handle on TikTok.
"Basically, our baby is called Koazy, and I know it's not everybody's cup of tea," Jade says in her TikTok video, which has over 6 million views.
She goes on to explain that she and her partner, Connor Darlington, chose the name early in their pregnancy, but other people "confirmed" it for them when they suggested that her child was "cosy" in her belly.
"We already had that name and people were saying it," she says in the video, which is occasionally hard to understand because of the sobbing.
"I knew everyone wasn't going to love the name so I'm not going to sit here defending it," she says. "It's just different when there's this comment section open on such a big influencer's video."
We couldn't find the comments specifically mentioning Jade or Koazy's names on The Unplanned Podcast's YouTube or Instagram pages, and they are not named in the podcast. However, the "unique" baby name debate is raging all over.
Jade' supporters jumped into her comments on TikTok to encourage her and to dismiss the criticism.
"As long as you love his name who cares what anyone else has to say about it!" reads one of the top comments. "I love Koazy and I bet he will too."
"I think the name is adorable!" wrote another user, echoing many of Jade's other backers.
However, there were also some raised eyebrows with fewer likes.
"It's cute, but it's when he's older it'll b(e) a bit weird," read one comment.
"They literally didn't say the name in their podcast," added another. "So it wasn't them."
"Don't get me wrong it's a nice name but it was bound to happen and u even knew it," pointed out another user.
Matt and Abby have also been seeing plenty of backlash on their Instagram account, where people say they're being "judgey" about names.
"I think this video wasn't the flex you thought it was," joked one critic.
"All names that sound 'normal' to you now have an origin," someone else wrote. "You don't have to be judgemental about it or create a platform for others to be as well."
"The names are getting absurd," said another person who backed the couple. "I predict a lot of kids turning 18 and changing their names."
"I'm so glad people are finally talking about this," said someone else. "I was born and raised in SC and I know a kid named 'Cotton' here. I feel so bad for when he's older."
Matt and Abby have seemingly moved on from the whole thing and have posted more updates on their own pregnancy journey in recent days.