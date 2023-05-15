baby names

The Most Popular US Baby Names For 2022 Just Dropped & These Are The Top 100

You can't go wrong with these names!

Associate Editor, Global
A mom and her baby. Right: A newborn sleeping.

A mom and her baby. Right: A newborn sleeping.

Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime, Santos06 | Dreamstime

If you're looking for some inspiration when it comes to choosing a baby name, perhaps new data on the most popular baby names in the U.S. will help you out.

The U.S. Social Security Administration released its annual list of the top boy and girl names for 2022 based on government data and the most popular ones have not budged from last year.

Olivia is once again the top name for girls in the U.S., a ranking it's had since 2019. As for boys, the number one baby name in 2022 was once again Liam, which hasn't moved for six years now.

Coming in at number two was Emma for girls and Noah for boys.

The top 10 boy names in 2022 are nearly identical to the 2021 list, with only some rankings changing for certain names. James went up to the fourth spot, moving up one from the year prior. Henry also jumped two spots from nine to seven in 2022.

The popularity of the name Benjamin slightly decreased in the past year with the name moving down to the ninth spot.

The top 10 girl names on the list also saw little movement from 2021 to 2022. The top four names in 2022 stayed put with Olivia, Emma, Charlotte and Amelia claiming those spots.

Sophia, Isabella, and Ava all moved up the list and Mia and Evelyn remained the same in spots eight and nine.

The 10th name completely changed and in 2022 Luna took that ranking, dropping Harper down to No. 11 on the larger list.

Here are the top 50 most popular male names in the U.S. in 2022.

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. James
  5. Elijah
  6. William
  7. Henry
  8. Lucas
  9. Benjamin
  10. Theodore
  11. Mateo
  12. Levi
  13. Sebastian
  14. Daniel
  15. Jack
  16. Michael
  17. Alexander
  18. Owen
  19. Asher
  20. Samuel
  21. Ethan
  22. Leo
  23. Jackson
  24. Mason
  25. Ezra
  26. John
  27. Hudson
  28. Luca
  29. Aiden
  30. Joseph
  31. David
  32. Jacob
  33. Logan
  34. Luke
  35. Julian
  36. Gabriel
  37. Grayson
  38. Wyatt
  39. Matthew
  40. Maverick
  41. Dylan
  42. Isaac
  43. Elias
  44. Anthony
  45. Thomas
  46. Jayden
  47. Carter
  48. Santiago
  49. Ezekiel
  50. Charles

Here are the top 50 most popular female names in the U.S. in 2022.

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Isabella
  7. Ava
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna
  11. Harper
  12. Camila
  13. Sofia
  14. Scarlett
  15. Elizabeth
  16. Eleanor
  17. Emily
  18. Chloe
  19. Mila
  20. Violet
  21. Penelope
  22. Gianna
  23. Aria
  24. Abigail
  25. Ella
  26. Avery
  27. Hazel
  28. Nora
  29. Layla
  30. Lily
  31. Aurora
  32. Nova
  33. Ellie
  34. Madison
  35. Grace
  36. Isla
  37. Willow
  38. Zoe
  39. Riley
  40. Stella
  41. Eliana
  42. Ivy
  43. Victoria
  44. Emilia
  45. Zoey
  46. Naomi
  47. Hannah
  48. Lucy
  49. Elena
  50. Lillian

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor, Global
Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.

Ontario's Top Baby Names For 2021 Are Out & One Of Them Topped The List For Over A Decade

Canada's Most Popular Baby Names In 2022 Are Actually So Different From 22 Years Ago

BC's Most Popular Baby Names For 2022 Have Been Revealed & There's A New Front-Runner

Canada's Most Popular Baby Names For 2022 Have Been Revealed & Step Aside, Amelia

Canada's Most Popular Baby Names Are Actually Different In So Many Provinces

Alberta Has Revealed Its Top Baby Names For 2022 & The Province Is Sticking To The Classics

Canada's Most Popular Baby Names Have Changed So Much Since The '90s & The Difference Is Wild

Loading...