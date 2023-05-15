The Most Popular US Baby Names For 2022 Just Dropped & These Are The Top 100
You can't go wrong with these names!
If you're looking for some inspiration when it comes to choosing a baby name, perhaps new data on the most popular baby names in the U.S. will help you out.
The U.S. Social Security Administration released its annual list of the top boy and girl names for 2022 based on government data and the most popular ones have not budged from last year.
Olivia is once again the top name for girls in the U.S., a ranking it's had since 2019. As for boys, the number one baby name in 2022 was once again Liam, which hasn't moved for six years now.
Coming in at number two was Emma for girls and Noah for boys.
The top 10 boy names in 2022 are nearly identical to the 2021 list, with only some rankings changing for certain names. James went up to the fourth spot, moving up one from the year prior. Henry also jumped two spots from nine to seven in 2022.
The popularity of the name Benjamin slightly decreased in the past year with the name moving down to the ninth spot.
The top 10 girl names on the list also saw little movement from 2021 to 2022. The top four names in 2022 stayed put with Olivia, Emma, Charlotte and Amelia claiming those spots.
Sophia, Isabella, and Ava all moved up the list and Mia and Evelyn remained the same in spots eight and nine.
The 10th name completely changed and in 2022 Luna took that ranking, dropping Harper down to No. 11 on the larger list.
Here are the top 50 most popular male names in the U.S. in 2022.
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- James
- Elijah
- William
- Henry
- Lucas
- Benjamin
- Theodore
- Mateo
- Levi
- Sebastian
- Daniel
- Jack
- Michael
- Alexander
- Owen
- Asher
- Samuel
- Ethan
- Leo
- Jackson
- Mason
- Ezra
- John
- Hudson
- Luca
- Aiden
- Joseph
- David
- Jacob
- Logan
- Luke
- Julian
- Gabriel
- Grayson
- Wyatt
- Matthew
- Maverick
- Dylan
- Isaac
- Elias
- Anthony
- Thomas
- Jayden
- Carter
- Santiago
- Ezekiel
- Charles
Here are the top 50 most popular female names in the U.S. in 2022.
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Luna
- Harper
- Camila
- Sofia
- Scarlett
- Elizabeth
- Eleanor
- Emily
- Chloe
- Mila
- Violet
- Penelope
- Gianna
- Aria
- Abigail
- Ella
- Avery
- Hazel
- Nora
- Layla
- Lily
- Aurora
- Nova
- Ellie
- Madison
- Grace
- Isla
- Willow
- Zoe
- Riley
- Stella
- Eliana
- Ivy
- Victoria
- Emilia
- Zoey
- Naomi
- Hannah
- Lucy
- Elena
- Lillian
