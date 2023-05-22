baby names

These Unique Baby Names For Boys & Girls Are On The Rise & There Are So Many Fresh Ideas

Looking for something rare and special?

A newborn baby.

There are plenty of tried-and-true baby name options available if you're an expecting parent in 2023, but if you'd rather pick something unique for your boy or girl, new data shows that there are plenty of great ideas on the rise right now.

The U.S. Social Security Administration has released its list of the top 1,000 names for boys and girls from 2022, and there are several entries that are absolutely surging up the charts.

And no, we're not talking about the likes of Liam, James, Olivia or Ava, which continue to dominate the overall top 10 list of baby names in the United States.

Instead, we're looking at the names that have blown up over the last year, with many of them coming out of nowhere to land a spot on the 2022 list.

The two fastest-rising names for a boy right now are Dutton and Kayce, and we can explain that with one word: Yellowstone. The hit TV show is all about a family of ranch-owning cowboys called the Duttons, and one of the of them is named — you guessed it — Kayce Dutton.

Dutton climbed the list faster than any other boy or girl name, going from 1,821st position in 2021 to No. 835 on the list last year, the SSA data shows.

There were several other unique boy names that climbed the charts, including Chosen, Jrue, Zen and Sevyn -- a name that's "got cache up the ying yang," if you ask George Constaza from Seinfeld.

In terms of girls' names, Wrenlee was the fastest-rising choice. The name is simply a modification to Wren, the name of a songbird, according to The Bump.

Neriah was the second fastest-rising name in 2022, followed by Arlet, Georgina and Amiri. Other unique names on the list included Wrenley (again), Jream, Alora and Zendaya, in what's clearly a nod to the Euphoria actress.

Here are the top 50 male names to increase in popularity in the U.S. in 2021:

  1. Dutton
  2. Kayce
  3. Chosen
  4. Khaza
  5. Eithan
  6. Waylen
  7. Asaiah
  8. Karim
  9. Kaizen
  10. Zen
  11. Kylian
  12. Ezrah
  13. Eren
  14. Amiri
  15. Jrue
  16. Kolson
  17. Kanan
  18. Colter
  19. Teo
  20. Koa
  21. Zamir
  22. Abdullah
  23. Koen
  24. Azriel
  25. Ryatt
  26. Sevyn
  27. Truett
  28. Ivaan
  29. Madden
  30. Dion
  31. Camilo
  32. Cartier
  33. Crue
  34. Westyn
  35. Leif
  36. Yahya
  37. Eliseo
  38. Murphy
  39. Callahan
  40. Jairo
  41. Stetson
  42. Jaziel
  43. Brayan
  44. Rome
  45. Jakai
  46. Cal
  47. Khai
  48. Rhodes
  49. Meir
  50. Lux

Here are the top 50 female names to increase in popularity in the U.S. in 2021:

  1. Wrenlee
  2. Neriah
  3. Arlet
  4. Georgina
  5. Amiri
  6. Arleth
  7. Amayah
  8. Winona
  9. Love
  10. Inaya
  11. Isabela
  12. Jream
  13. Cielo
  14. Adalee
  15. Sol
  16. Wrenley
  17. Zhuri
  18. Scottie
  19. Carla
  20. Alora
  21. Sapphire
  22. Arlette
  23. Yamileth
  24. Zendaya
  25. Aadhya
  26. Zoya
  27. Marigold
  28. Taytum
  29. Julieta
  30. Tru
  31. Araya
  32. Kenia
  33. Vienna
  34. Estella
  35. Elowyn
  36. Samira
  37. Violeta
  38. Silvie
  39. Zaria
  40. Aspyn
  41. Lottie
  42. Meilani
  43. Emerald
  44. Scout
  45. Brynleigh
  46. Anahi
  47. Lenora
  48. Azariah
  49. Yasmin
  50. Cleo
