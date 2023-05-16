These Baby Names Are Quickly Becoming Retro & There Are Many Unique Choices For 2023
Want to go against the trends?
If you're an expecting parent and you're tired of people suggesting the "most popular baby names" like Liam and Olivia, you might want to go against the trend and pick one that's quickly fading out.
New data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) revealed the United States' 1,000 most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2022, as well as the ones that are quickly decreasing in popularity.
The latter names are quickly going out of style, which might be perfect for you if you're looking for a unique baby name in 2023.
In 2022, the SSA saw the largest drop in popularity for the name Tatiana among girls, as it fell from the 993 spot in 2021 to 1,280th place. Alaiya is close behind after falling from No. 721 down to 964th place last year.
For boy names, its Jacoby that has drastically fallen in the past year from 888th place to its current ranking at 1214. Turner is the next fastest-falling baby boy name, falling 237 spots down the chart in just one year.
Do you want to really go against the grain with a unique name for you baby? You could always opt for Karen, which did not show up in the top 1,000 rankings at all. Of course, that's probably because it's become a brutal meme in recent years, so namer beware.
Karen was actually among the top 200 most popular names from 2000-2008, according to the SSA data. It's been sliding down the list ever since, although it clearly picked up speed after becoming a meme.
If you're not into Karen, you could try adding an a "Y" to a name that usually doesn't have one, as that trend appears to be going out of style fast.
Many of the names that fell down the popularity list in 2022 contain that "Y," including names like Paityn, Addisyn, and Austyn.
Or, maybe, you could go for something a little more old fashioned like Howard or Maurice.
Want a little pop culture moment? You could name your kid after a rockstar with the name Bowie, or after a CEO billionaire with a name like Elon, as those made the least popular ranks as well.
Here are the the top 20 fastest-falling boy names in the United States in 2022:
1. Jacoby
2. Turner
3. Aydin
4. Juelz
5. Jamal
6. Jesiah
7. Kace
8. Maurice
9. Kole
10. Cullen
11. Dexter
12. Jair
13. Davion
14. Thatcher
15. Cory
16. Demetrius
17. Jabari
18. Abdiel
19. Bowie
20. Aden
Here are the the top 20 fastest-falling girl names in the United States in 2022:
1. Tatiana
2. Alaiya
3. Jaylene
4. Aarna
5. Zoie
6. Paityn
7. Ellison
8. Aviana
9. Addyson
10. Kyleigh
11. Ryder
12. Addisyn
13. Clare
14. Micah
15. Braylee
16. Jayda
17. Addilyn
18. Paisleigh
19. Jada
20. Jaylah
