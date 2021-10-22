This 'Karen's Diner' Pop-Up Offers Terrible Service & Dares You To Ask For The Manager
They want you to feel the rush of going "full Karen."
If you have a "Karen" in you just dying to speak to the manager, there is now a place where you can let her out.
A new pop-up restaurant called Karen's Diner promises to deliver great food and horrible service, and they absolutely dare you to complain about it.
"Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we're the perfect place for Karens everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world," the restaurant website says.
"You can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care."
The first pop-up just opened in Sydney, Australia, but it's coming to North America in January and there's already a waitlist for Toronto, New York and Atlanta.
The restaurant delivers retro American vibes with an extra-rude twist, although they're pretty confident that you'll love the classic diner menu.
The waiting staff will sing to you, sass you and wave around fake Karen wigs during your meal, according to the event listing.
You'll also get a few surprise visits from the manager during your meal, so you can give him or her a piece of your mind.
If we get tickets we'll definitely celebrate by getting "the Karen cut."