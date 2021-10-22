Trending Tags

This 'Karen's Diner' Pop-Up Offers Terrible Service & Dares You To Ask For The Manager

They want you to feel the rush of going "full Karen."

This 'Karen's Diner' Pop-Up Offers Terrible Service & They Dare You To Ask For The Manager
@karensdinerau | Instagram

If you have a "Karen" in you just dying to speak to the manager, there is now a place where you can let her out.

A new pop-up restaurant called Karen's Diner promises to deliver great food and horrible service, and they absolutely dare you to complain about it.

"Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we're the perfect place for Karens everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world," the restaurant website says.

"You can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care."

The first pop-up just opened in Sydney, Australia, but it's coming to North America in January and there's already a waitlist for Toronto, New York and Atlanta.

The restaurant delivers retro American vibes with an extra-rude twist, although they're pretty confident that you'll love the classic diner menu.

The waiting staff will sing to you, sass you and wave around fake Karen wigs during your meal, according to the event listing.

ExploreHidden | YouTube

You'll also get a few surprise visits from the manager during your meal, so you can give him or her a piece of your mind.

If we get tickets we'll definitely celebrate by getting "the Karen cut."

A Waist-Cinching 'Illusion Dress' Is All Over TikTok & People 'Can't Comprehend'

It'll mess with your mind and it just went on sale for $36.

@xojemian | TikTok

A maxi dress is messing with people's brains on TikTok and we seriously can't stop watching it at work.

The brushstroke-print dress creates an optical illusion when you cinch it around the waist, as user @xojemian demonstrates in a now-viral video.

A Dinner At Salt Bae's London Restaurant Left 4 Guests With A $60,000 Bill

The tip alone was more than $8,000 according to the viral receipt 😬

@nusr_et | Instagram, Kayser1976 | Reddit

How much would you pay for "Salt Bae" to sprinkle a bit of magic on your steak? Because it'll cost you at least £630 at his new Nusr-Et restaurant in London, and that's not including booze or a £9 Coke.

A viral receipt from Salt Bae's new steakhouse shows that a table of four paid a whopping £37,000 for their meal, £4,800 tip included.

Twitter's Best Red Flag Memes Are Here & These Dealbreakers Are Honestly So Relatable

🚩🚩🚩 You can't miss these warning signs 🚩🚩🚩

Qiming Yao | Dreamstime.com

What's your red flag?

Is it someone who hates to shower? A person who wants to do their "own research" about vaccines? Or is it every moment of Netflix'sYou?

The Memes We Got Out Of The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance Are Hilarious

These are some of the best ones 😂👇
theweeknd | Instagram theweeknd | Instagram

If you’re part of the crowd that watches the Super Bowl just for the halftime show, The Weeknd did not disappoint.

Not only was his performance amazing, but we also got a whole slew of hilarious memes out of it.

